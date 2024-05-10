^

Sports

POC targets 25 for Paris

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
May 10, 2024 | 12:00am
POC targets 25 for Paris
Abraham Tolentino.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino said yesterday he expects a delegation of about 25 athletes to represent the country at the coming Paris Olympics with more qualifiers from boxing, golf, judo, cycling, swimming, athletics, skateboarding, gymnastics and weightlifting tipped to bolster the current pool of 12.

Tolentino said there will be at least two swimmers joining either through direct qualification or universality. In athletics, the contenders are John Cabang Tolentino, Robyn Brown, Lauren Hoffman, Eric Cray, Janry Ubas and Kristina Knott.  The 4x400 men’s relay team has a shot with Hussein Lorana combining with Mico del Prado, Frederick Ramirez and Joyme Sequita as injured Umajesty Williams’ replacement. Golf has a sure bet in Bianca Pagdanganan but Dottie Ardina and Miguel Tabuena could still make the cut as first or second reserves with the qualification period ending in the third week of June.

Four boxers will try their luck in the final qualifiers in Bangkok on May 23-June 3. They are Rogen Ladon at 51kg, Carlo Paalam at 57kg, Criztian Pitt Laurente at 63.5kg and Hergie Bacyadan at 75kg. Weightlifter Rosegie Ramos is awaiting confirmation if she’ll make it at 49kg as the last qualifier and first reserve. Gymnast Emma Malabuyo is also in the bubble and according to Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, has a 50-50 chance.

Tolentino said if 25 athletes make the trip, it will be the largest delegation in recent years. The Philippines’ biggest contingent was 53 in the 1972 Munich Olympics where the basketball team played. Since 1996, the biggest delegation was 20 in the 2000 Sydney Games so if the target of 25 is met, it will be the largest contingent in nearly 30 years.

vuukle comment

BAMBOL TOLENTINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle's Mike Phillips wins PBA D-League MVP plum

La Salle's Mike Phillips wins PBA D-League MVP plum

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Mike Phillips captured the Most Valuable Player plum in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, replicating the feat of...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine aquatics execs appointed members of Asia body

Philippine aquatics execs appointed members of Asia body

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Two officials of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) have been named into key positions of the Asia Aquatics, executive director...
Sports
fbtw
Junior golfers see action in Inter-Club tiff

Junior golfers see action in Inter-Club tiff

8 hours ago
Because of the large number of participants, the country’s young golfers from different clubs were divided to two groups...
Sports
fbtw
Strong frontside finish puts Go in the mix

Strong frontside finish puts Go in the mix

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Lloyd Go put up an impressive frontside performance, racking up four birdies worth 8 points as he tallied a 9-point total...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs booked their third straight trip to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Van Sickle says Petro Gazz teammates relieve her of scoring load

Van Sickle says Petro Gazz teammates relieve her of scoring load

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Filipino-American hitter Brooke Van Sickle isn’t fretting about needing to have another 36-point eruption for the Petro...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws proud of &lsquo;good run, good season&rsquo;

Lady Tamaraws proud of ‘good run, good season’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Despite bowing out of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws are...
Sports
fbtw
Prospects Kristian Porter, Femi Edu land on Blue Eagles nest

Prospects Kristian Porter, Femi Edu land on Blue Eagles nest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles bolstered their lineup by acquiring two young basketball prospects ahead of UAAP Season 87.
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympic flame begins relay across France

Paris Olympic flame begins relay across France

10 hours ago
The French leg of the Paris Olympic flame relay began Thursday in the southern port city of Marseille, a day after it arrived...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;All Out Games' functional fitness tilt begins qualifiers

‘All Out Games' functional fitness tilt begins qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The qualifiers for this year’s edition of the All Out Games (AOG) have commenced.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with