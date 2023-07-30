^

Makati, Negros overcome foes as MPBL swings by Visayas

Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 5:33pm
Jonathan Gantalao finished with 11 points and had seven assists for the Negros Muscovados.
MANILA, Philippines -- Makati stunned Nueva Ecija, 68-61, while Negros foiled Manila, 69-60, on Saturday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season Visayas Invasion at the University of Saint La Salle Gym in Bacolod City.

The Makati OKBet Kings surged ahead, 65-55, after a nine-point cluster and proceeded to post their 15th win against six losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Rob Celiz powered Makati with 12 points and nine rebounds, followed by JC Cullar, whose triple capped that pivotal salvo, with 11 points; Billy Robles with 10 points plus 13 rebounds, and Keith Agovida with 10 points.

Anthony Bringas also delivered for Makati with eight points plus 11 rebounds that helped the Kings rule the boards, 53-38, and notch 28 points on second chances against only nine for the Rice Vanguards.

Nueva Ecija, which slid to 18-3, got 13 points from Michael Juico, 11 from Will McAloney and 10 from Roi Sumang.

Cheered on by the home crowd, Negros pulled away, 58-42, before coasting to their 8th win against 13 losses that put the Muscovados back in playoff contention.

Jun Manzo led Negros with 12 points, followed by Jonathan Gantalao with 11 points plus seven assists, and Jason Melano with nine points plus 11 rebounds.

Manila, which skidded to 3-19, got 12 points from Allan Mangahas and 10 each from Kyle Neypes and Clark Bautista.

The Muscovados drew inspiration from team owner John Gilbor and his wife Grace, along with hundreds of supporters, including local politicians.

The MPBL continues its Visayas Invasion in Iloilo on Monday with a doubleheader slated at the City of Passi Arena. 

GenSan tackles Zamboanga at 6 p.m. and Manila against Iloilo at 8 p.m.

