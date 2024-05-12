^

Sports

Dolphins of Dasmarinas, Pirates of Batangas seal UCAL men’s volleyball finals clash

Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 11:16am
Dolphins of Dasmarinas, Pirates of Batangas seal UCAL menâ��s volleyball finals clash
The PCU-D Dolphins will go for the PG Flex-UCAL crown vs LPU-B on Monday.
UCAL

Games Monday
(UB Gym, Batangas City)
10 a.m. – PCU-D vs PWU (women’s)
12 p.m. – UB vs LPU-B (women’s)
2 p.m. – UB vs CEU (men’s)
4 p.m. – (PCU vs LPU-B (men’s)

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas lived up to its lofty billing by outlasting Centro Escolar University, 31-29, 25-21, 25-19, to book a final berth in the 1st PG Flex- Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) Men’s Volleyball Tournament Saturday, May 11, at the University of Batangas gym in Batangas City.

In a game marked by long and exciting rallies and thunderous spikes, especially in the opening set, the top-seeded Dolphins proved steadier in the crunch – thanks largely to Maron Alfiler who rose to occasion each time the team needed him most.

The Dolphins will face No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas in a one-game face-off for the title on Monday in the event also presented by Angel’s Pizza.

The Pirates arranged a title duel with the Dolphins after overpowering the University of Batangas Brahmans, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, in a showdown between two premier schools of the city.

It will be an all-Batangas schools in the final of the women’s division also on Monday as UB and LPU-B bested their respective rivals in the knockout semis.

Drawing inspired game from Lovely Hernandez, the top-seeded UB Lady Brahmans demolished Philippines Women’s University, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, while the Hazel Samonte-led Lady Pirates downed the PCU Lady Dolphins, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nuggets, Pacers avoid 0-3 hole

Nuggets, Pacers avoid 0-3 hole

13 hours ago
The NBA champion Denver Nuggets roared back into their Western Conference semifinal series with Minnesota with a 117-90 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their...
Sports
fbtw
Masbate looms as boxing hub

Masbate looms as boxing hub

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Masbate has long been known for its beautiful beaches, rodeo festival, rich mineral resources and tourist spots like the Buntud...
Sports
fbtw
UB, Lyceum in UCAL final

UB, Lyceum in UCAL final

13 hours ago
Host University of Batangas and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas set up an exciting title clash in the first PG...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon, Zamboanga move up

Quezon, Zamboanga move up

13 hours ago
Quezon and Zamboanga routed Bacolod and Marikina, respectively, last Thursday to keep their lofty spots in the MPBL Sixth...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU scores twin kill over UST

NU scores twin kill over UST

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
In front of 20,955 witnesses, the Bulldogs got on the loose and went for the double ambush on the Tigers’ lair –...
Sports
fbtw
As expected, Bossong wins gold in 800 meters

As expected, Bossong wins gold in 800 meters

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Fil-Am sensation Victoria Bossong showed promise as she ruled the event she was expected to dominate – the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Eighth seed Terrafirma went into the David-versus-Goliath showdown with No. 1 San Miguel Beer believing it could defy the...
Sports
fbtw
Standhardinger powers Ginebra past Magnolia, into PBA semis

Standhardinger powers Ginebra past Magnolia, into PBA semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Christian Standhardinger detonated for 36 points to tow Barangay Ginebra to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the expense...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with