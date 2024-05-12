Dolphins of Dasmarinas, Pirates of Batangas seal UCAL men’s volleyball finals clash

The PCU-D Dolphins will go for the PG Flex-UCAL crown vs LPU-B on Monday.

Games Monday

(UB Gym, Batangas City)

10 a.m. – PCU-D vs PWU (women’s)

12 p.m. – UB vs LPU-B (women’s)

2 p.m. – UB vs CEU (men’s)

4 p.m. – (PCU vs LPU-B (men’s)

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas lived up to its lofty billing by outlasting Centro Escolar University, 31-29, 25-21, 25-19, to book a final berth in the 1st PG Flex- Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) Men’s Volleyball Tournament Saturday, May 11, at the University of Batangas gym in Batangas City.

In a game marked by long and exciting rallies and thunderous spikes, especially in the opening set, the top-seeded Dolphins proved steadier in the crunch – thanks largely to Maron Alfiler who rose to occasion each time the team needed him most.

The Dolphins will face No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas in a one-game face-off for the title on Monday in the event also presented by Angel’s Pizza.

The Pirates arranged a title duel with the Dolphins after overpowering the University of Batangas Brahmans, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, in a showdown between two premier schools of the city.

It will be an all-Batangas schools in the final of the women’s division also on Monday as UB and LPU-B bested their respective rivals in the knockout semis.

Drawing inspired game from Lovely Hernandez, the top-seeded UB Lady Brahmans demolished Philippines Women’s University, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, while the Hazel Samonte-led Lady Pirates downed the PCU Lady Dolphins, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21.