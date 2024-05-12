^

Sports

Golden Tigresses told to 'help each other' as Poyos doubtful for Game 2

Ralph Edwin Villanueva
May 12, 2024
Golden Tigresses told to 'help each other' as Poyos doubtful for Game 2
USTs Angeline Poyos
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- With University of Santo Tomas star Angeline Poyos questionable for Game 2 of the UAAP women’s volleyball championship, Golden Tigresses head coach Kung Fu Reyes is banking on the whole team to fill in the void.

Poyos sustained a right ankle injury on Saturday’s clash against the mighty National University Lady Bulldogs after stepping on teammate Em Banagua’s foot in the second set.

The España-based squad would ultimately lose Game 1 in straight sets, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.

Reyes, after the game, said they will rely on helping each other if the rookie is unable to play in the do-or-die Game 2.

“What I told them, we are not asking for one person to match the output of Angge. We all need to help each other… There are others who can fill in the wing spiker position, but we need to help each other to win,” the coach told reporters in Filipino.

“We are not winning just because Angge is scoring. We win as a group. She was highest-pointer [in most games] but before going to attacks, there are those who defend and set for her,” he added.

The hobbled Poyos had to walk out of their dugout in crutches as she wore a walking boot.

The good thing, the coach bared, is that Poyos’ injury was not on her jumping foot, and it was notas bad as Eya Laure’s was in 2019, when she also landed awkwardly in the UAAP women’s finals.

“We hope and pray that there is no fracture or anything serious. It was part of the game, unfortunately, she stepped on her teammate. We just need them to step up.”

Reyes also admitted that the team was unable to maximize its collective effort in the loss.

“In turning points, we cannot convert… The character of the team was not in full display, so hopefully, we can get it back,” he stressed.

“As I told them, the character we have, may we not lose it. Another thing I told them is the series is best-of-three, they cannot win the series with just one game. We just need to go back.”

The Tigresses will try to claw back from the 0-1 hole on Wednesday, 4 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena.

