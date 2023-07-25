^

Sports

Victory continues to elude Blu Girls

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 3:51pm
Victory continues to elude Blu Girls
Under coach Sheirylou Valenzuela, Team Manila has scored six straight blowout wins in its return to the prestigious softball tourney at the McAllen Softball Complex.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Blu Girls stayed in the hunt for an elusive win after folding to Venezuela in the group play of the Women’s Softball World Cup late Monday night in Castions di Istrada and Buttrio, Italy.

The Nationals scored a run for the first time courtesy of ace Francesca Altomonte, but it was still not enough as the Venezuelans racked up five answered points in the pivotal fifth inning for the win.

Eager to barge into the win column, the Philippines dragged Venezuela to a scoreless duel in the first four innings only to allow a slight opening to Eila Infante for the opponent’s icebreaker at the top of the fifth.

Hit after hit, the world No. 22 Venezuela loaded all its bases at the bottom of the fifth before Yakary Molina flew a homerun into the left field for four runs in succession to pull away at 5-0.

Even Altomonte’s run off a Mary Joy Maguad’s flyout at the top of the seventh inning hardly mattered as Venezuelan pitchers struck out the remaining Filipina batters.

The Blu Girls, ranked 26th in the world, tripped to 0-3 after losses against world No. 5 Canada, 5-0, and No. 2 Japan, 13-0, in Group C. Venezuela improved to 1-3.

The Philippines was playing world No. 8 and host Italy yesterday with a score of 1-1 in the fourth inning but the sudden inclement weather forced the organizers to postpone the match.

