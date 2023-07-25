Herstory: Bolden scores Philippines' first ever FIFA World Cup goal

The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (3L, No. 7) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Sarina Bolden has entered the Philippine sports record books as she became the first Filipino to score at a FIFA World Cup match.

The 27-year-old Bolden scored on a header in the Filipinas’ match against host nation New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday.

What a moment for @sarina_bolden as she scores @PilipinasWNFT's first goal at a #FIFAWWC!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ojaS00Zse2 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 25, 2023

Pinoy pride! Sarina Bolden scores the Philippines first ever goal in a World Cup game at the 24th minute vs NZ in Wellington. Fans now changing "isa pa, isa pa." — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) July 25, 2023

The US-born Filipina midfielder’s goal came at the 24th minute as the New Zealand keeper fumbled the ball upon initially catching the header, giving the Philippines a 1-0 lead as of posting time.

The Nationals are aiming for a morale-booster following a 2-0 loss to Switzerland in their World Cup opener last week.