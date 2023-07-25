Herstory: Bolden scores Philippines' first ever FIFA World Cup goal
MANILA, Philippines – Sarina Bolden has entered the Philippine sports record books as she became the first Filipino to score at a FIFA World Cup match.
The 27-year-old Bolden scored on a header in the Filipinas’ match against host nation New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday.
What a moment for @sarina_bolden as she scores @PilipinasWNFT's first goal at a #FIFAWWC!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ojaS00Zse2— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 25, 2023
Pinoy pride! Sarina Bolden scores the Philippines first ever goal in a World Cup game at the 24th minute vs NZ in Wellington. Fans now changing "isa pa, isa pa."— Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) July 25, 2023
The US-born Filipina midfielder’s goal came at the 24th minute as the New Zealand keeper fumbled the ball upon initially catching the header, giving the Philippines a 1-0 lead as of posting time.
The Nationals are aiming for a morale-booster following a 2-0 loss to Switzerland in their World Cup opener last week.
