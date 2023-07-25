^

Sports

Herstory: Bolden scores Philippines' first ever FIFA World Cup goal

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 2:18pm
Herstory: Bolden scores Philippines' first ever FIFA World Cup goal
The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (3L, No. 7) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.
Marty Melville / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Sarina Bolden has entered the Philippine sports record books as she became the first Filipino to score at a FIFA World Cup match.

The 27-year-old Bolden scored on a header in the Filipinas’ match against host nation New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday.

The US-born Filipina midfielder’s goal came at the 24th minute as the New Zealand keeper fumbled the ball upon initially catching the header, giving the Philippines a 1-0 lead as of posting time.

The Nationals are aiming for a morale-booster following a 2-0 loss to Switzerland in their World Cup opener last week.

