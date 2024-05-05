^

Golden Spikers stay alive vs Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 5:11pm
Golden Spikers stay alive vs Tamaraws
UST's Josh Ybanez
MANILA, Philippines -- The Golden Spikers are not going home.

University of Santo Tomas clawed the top-seeded Far Eastern University Tamaraws in straight sets, 25-23, 25-19, 28-26, in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball action Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to force a do-or-die match next week.

Josh Ybanez led the España-based squad with 16 points off 15 attacks and a block. He also recorded 13 receptions and six digs.

Sherwin Umandal added 14 markers.

FEU, which swept the elimination round series against the Golden Spikers, went down two sets to none as UST just kept the offense going.

In the third set, the Morayta-based team tried to keep in step as they aimed to force an extension, tying the set up late.

Paul Colinares, though, punched in back-to-back points to help UST grab a 22-20 lead.

FEU, however, went down swinging, tying it up at 23-all.

Ybanez hit a big kill to go to match point, but Dryx Saavedra kept it at a deadlock at 24.

The Tamaraws continued to go toe-to-toe and tied it up at 26 following a kill by Jayjay Javelona.

Gboy de Vega once again pushed the Golden Spikers at match point, and a kill by Ybanez ended the match as the rubber match was finalized.

“During the huddle prior to the match, I emphasized to my players to put some pressure in them because we are on do-or-die mode. We lose, that's it," UST head coach Odjie Mamon said in Filipino.

"But, if they want to realize their goals, they have to give it their all because we get to live another day," he added. 

De Vega and Colinares added 10 markers each for UST.

Saavedra powered the charge of the Tamaraws with 14 markers. Martin Bugaoan added 10.

The do-or-die match will be on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

