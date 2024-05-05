Ardina waxes hot with 66, ties for 2nd

Dottie Ardina of the plays her shot Philippines on the ninth hole during the fifth round of LPGA Q-School at Magnolia Grove Golf Course on December 05, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama.

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina mounted a scorching final round charge, but her solid six-under par 66 fell just short by a single stroke, settling for a joint runner-up finish in the Casino del Sol Golf Classic of the Epson Tour in Tucson, Arizona Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

American Madison Young sizzled with two frontside eagles and two birdies at the Sewailo Golf Club but barely survived a harrowing backside finish of 41 to salvage a one-shot victory on a 71 and a 205 total.

With a flawless six-under 30, Young appeared poised to fashioning out a runway breakthrough victory. But as the winds picked up and the pressure mounted in the last nine holes, she stumbled, making back-to-back bogeys from No. 11 and dropping two strokes on No. 17.

But with a two-shot cushion heading into the par-4 closing hole, she successfully navigated the treacherous water hazard to clinch the victory with a bogey.

Earlier, the ICTSI-backed Ardina staged a remarkable comeback from six shots down with birdies on Nos. 1, 5, 6, and 9. She moved into contention with birdies Nos. 12 and 15 but missed crucial opportunities in the final stretch, finishing with a bogey-free 32-34.

Her joint second place effort at 206 earned her $26,858 (P1.5 million), surpassing her tied for sixth finish in the IOA Championship last week.

Others who pooled 206 were Kaitlin Milligan (66), Cydney Clanton (68), Pornanong Phatlum (68), Ssu Chia Cheng (70) and Dewi Weber (70).

Meanwhile, Pauline del Rosario limped with a 77 and ended up 71st with 221.

Despite her narrow miss, Ardina flashed top form, hitting 11 fairways and 16 greens and finishing with 28 putts.She aims to carry her strong performance forward as she vies in the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic, a 72-hole, $400,000 tournament, unfolding Thursday in Scottsdale, Arizona.