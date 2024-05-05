^

Sports

Clutch Apura delivers as MVPSF storms back vs Ginebra Boys in Japa Cup opener

Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 5:02pm
Clutch Apura delivers as MVPSF storms back vs Ginebra Boys in Japa Cup opener
SMC Sports Director Alfrancis Chua and Lee Japa, sister of the late PBAPC founding president Raffy Japa, do the ceremonial toss in the opener of the 2024 PBAPC Japa Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

MANILA, Philippines -- Allan Apura scored the go-ahead triple in the final 13.4 seconds and then added a free throw with sixth-tenths of a second to lift MVP Sports Foundation to a come-from-behind 60-58 overtime win over the Ginebra Boys at the start of PBAPC Raffy Japa Cup presented by Burlington Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Apura, a TNT ballboy and protege of RR Pogoy, scored more than half of his team’s output, finishing with 31 points, including 27 in the second half, while adding four steals, three assists, and two rebounds.

NLEX support staff member JR Delicano added 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two shot blocks for MVP Sports, which trailed Ginebra by as many as 15 points in the first half.

Going down the drain for the Ginebra Boys were Kings’ conditioning coach Paul Mendoza’s 14 points and 17 rebounds and assistant coach Patrick Partosa’s 14 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, three assists and one shotblock.

SMC Sports Director Alfrancis Chua and Lee Japa, sister of the late Raffy Japa in whose name the tournament is being honored as the first ever president of the PBA Press Corps, did the ceremonial toss as special guests of the meet also backed by Rain or Shine, Philippine Sports Commission, the PBA, and LGR.

PBAPC President Vladie Eduarte of the Abante Group of Publications, declared the games open, heralding the return of the tournament involving the PBA community after more than a decade of absence.

Past PBAPC heads Tito S. Talao, Noli Cortez and Gerry Ramos also graced the affair.

The scores:
MVPSF (60) – Apura 31, Delicano 10, Bartolome 9, Fernandez 4, Macatangay 2, Santiago 2, Valera 2, Santos 0, Arguelles 0, Lim 0, Lopez 0.
Ginebra Boys (58) – Partosa 14, Mendoza 14, Casenas 10, Ang 7, Lipae 5, Repegio 2, Marcos 2, Kang 2, Hugo 2, Ian 0, Trillana 0, Atienza, Baron 0.
Quarterscores: 8-14; 19-25; 38-33; 46-46 (reg); 60-58.

vuukle comment

ALFRANCIS CHUA

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bossing wallop Fuel Masters to end PBA Philippine Cup bid

Bossing wallop Fuel Masters to end PBA Philippine Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Blackwater Bossing ended their PBA Philippine Cup campaign with a bang after drubbing the already-ran Phoenix Fuel Masters,...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts spoil Beermen bid for elims sweep

Bolts spoil Beermen bid for elims sweep

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
No sweep.
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks eliminate Clippers to advance vs Thunder in NBA playoffs

Mavericks eliminate Clippers to advance vs Thunder in NBA playoffs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Dallas Mavericks heated up in the second half and ran away from the Los Angeles Clippers, 114-101, in Game 6 of their...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots turn to veteran Reavis in win vs Terrafirma

Hotshots turn to veteran Reavis in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Coming off back-to-back defeats, the second of which was a horrendous loss, the Magnolia Hotshots needed a huge bounce-back...
Sports
fbtw

Essence of Olympic solidarity

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There is growing concern that the Paris Olympics may be tainted by disunity, terrorism and social unrest as malevolents could exploit a global platform to propagate their ends at the expense of sports.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA fines Lakers guard Russell $25,000 for verbal abuse

NBA fines Lakers guard Russell $25,000 for verbal abuse

5 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) for verbally abusing...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen takes pole in Miami after sprint race win

Verstappen takes pole in Miami after sprint race win

5 hours ago
Red Bull's Max Verstappen continued his domination of Formula One, taking pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Monday...
Sports
fbtw
UP acquires Gilas Youth standout Jacob Bayla

UP acquires Gilas Youth standout Jacob Bayla

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons shored up their frontline after securing the commitment of former Gilas...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek finds Nadal inspiration to win 'crazy' Madrid Open title

Swiatek finds Nadal inspiration to win 'crazy' Madrid Open title

6 hours ago
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek came through "the most intense and crazy final" she has ever contested to avenge her loss to Aryna...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with