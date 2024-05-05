Clutch Apura delivers as MVPSF storms back vs Ginebra Boys in Japa Cup opener

SMC Sports Director Alfrancis Chua and Lee Japa, sister of the late PBAPC founding president Raffy Japa, do the ceremonial toss in the opener of the 2024 PBAPC Japa Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

MANILA, Philippines -- Allan Apura scored the go-ahead triple in the final 13.4 seconds and then added a free throw with sixth-tenths of a second to lift MVP Sports Foundation to a come-from-behind 60-58 overtime win over the Ginebra Boys at the start of PBAPC Raffy Japa Cup presented by Burlington Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Apura, a TNT ballboy and protege of RR Pogoy, scored more than half of his team’s output, finishing with 31 points, including 27 in the second half, while adding four steals, three assists, and two rebounds.

NLEX support staff member JR Delicano added 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two shot blocks for MVP Sports, which trailed Ginebra by as many as 15 points in the first half.

Going down the drain for the Ginebra Boys were Kings’ conditioning coach Paul Mendoza’s 14 points and 17 rebounds and assistant coach Patrick Partosa’s 14 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, three assists and one shotblock.

SMC Sports Director Alfrancis Chua and Lee Japa, sister of the late Raffy Japa in whose name the tournament is being honored as the first ever president of the PBA Press Corps, did the ceremonial toss as special guests of the meet also backed by Rain or Shine, Philippine Sports Commission, the PBA, and LGR.

PBAPC President Vladie Eduarte of the Abante Group of Publications, declared the games open, heralding the return of the tournament involving the PBA community after more than a decade of absence.

Past PBAPC heads Tito S. Talao, Noli Cortez and Gerry Ramos also graced the affair.

The scores:

MVPSF (60) – Apura 31, Delicano 10, Bartolome 9, Fernandez 4, Macatangay 2, Santiago 2, Valera 2, Santos 0, Arguelles 0, Lim 0, Lopez 0.

Ginebra Boys (58) – Partosa 14, Mendoza 14, Casenas 10, Ang 7, Lipae 5, Repegio 2, Marcos 2, Kang 2, Hugo 2, Ian 0, Trillana 0, Atienza, Baron 0.

Quarterscores: 8-14; 19-25; 38-33; 46-46 (reg); 60-58.