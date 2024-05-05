Lady Tams coach warns: 'Don't forget about FEU'

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws reminded the rest of the UAAP that they meant business on Saturday, as they kicked off their Final Four campaign in UAAP Season 86 with an upset victory over twice-to-beat NU, forcing a do-or-die rubber match for the finals on Wednesday.

Though the No. 4 seed in the semis, the Lady Tamaraws proved that they belonged with a surprising yet convincing three-sets win over the Lady Bulldogs. Their win snapped a scorching seven-game winning streak by NU, stretching from the end of the first round of eliminations.

After seemingly being brushed off when it came to title talks, FEU head coach Manolo Refugia issued a stern reminder.

“Ang masasabi ko lang, wag nating kakalimutan na may FEU,” Refugia said.

Against a team that beat them twice in eliminations, FEU came out with their giant-slaying tendencies. It can be recalled that they also beat former league leaders UST in the second round, which ended up in a tight five-set affair.

Coming into the game, Refugia’s players were determined to get back at their tormentors.

“Training palang, nafeel namin na makukuha talaga namin to eh. So, talagang nagtranslate lang sa training, nabigay lahat ng nireview, lahat ng pinagaralan namin, binigay ng team ngayon,” he said.

Still, things are far from over as they play the winner-take-all match on Wednesday, where FEU has the chance to be the first-ever fourth seed to reach the finals in women’s volleyball. Knowing that it will still be an uphill climb, Refugia only wants his players to want it more.

“Sa Wednesday, kung sino talaga may gusto, kung sino yung mataas yung pinanghuhugutan, kung sino talaga may will na manalo, yun talaga,” he said.

He also promised the FEU community, who have continuously shown up in their games, that they will fight for the school and their pride.

“Sa FEU community, maraming salamat sa supporta. Yung mga FEU hanggang dulo, talagang kung sila pinaglalaban nila kami, so ipaglalaban din namin yung FEU.”

While the women’s team is headed to a knockout match, the FEU men’s team will look to qualify to the finals quickly with a win over the UST Golden Spikers in their Final Four matchup on Sunday, May 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena.