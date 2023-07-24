^

Sports

Blue Girls no match for mighty Japanese

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 24, 2023 | 3:35pm
Blue Girls no match for mighty Japanese

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Blu Girls succumbed to powerhouse Japan, 13-0, to stay winless in two matches in group play of the Women’s Softball World Cup Monday in Castions di Istrada and Buttrio, Italy.

It was a quick defeat for the Filipino batters in only four innings as the Japanese, ranked No. 2 in the world, ran roughshod in the first two innings with a string of unstoppable runs.

Kyoko Ishikawa’s inside-the-park homerun highlighted Japan’s seven runs in the first inning to break the gates wide open right off the bat.

The rousing Japanese start only snowballed in the second inning as Ishikawa tripled into the left field to ignite another six-run spree for a swift 13-0 lead heading home.

Designated player Ishikawa went 2-of-2 at-bat with three runs batted in (RBIs) while top batter Ayane Nakagawa shot 3-of-4 at-bat with two RBIs. Kanna Kudo, 2-of-4 at-bat, chipped in 3 RBIs in Japan’s total domination.

Ace pitchers of Asian champion Japan, led by Yukiko Ueno and Sakura Miwa, made life difficult for the overpowered Filipinos by allowing only four hits with zero runs at all.

As most batters struck out early, Mary Joy Maguad, Nicole Hammoude, Cristy Joy Roa and Alaiza Talisik drained a single apiece only to get tagged out at second base of the fourth inning at most en route to a blanking defeat.

Three-time runner-up Japan improved to 2-0 for second place in Group C behind host Italy (3-0) as the Philippines slid to 0-2 after also bowing to world No. 5 Canada.

The 26th-ranked Philippines, which made it to the World Cup for the seventh time with a fourth-place finish in the Asian tilt, was to strike for a breakthrough win against world No. 22 and fellow winless Venezuela last night.

The Blu Girls have New Zealand and Italy as their last assignment in the prestigious World Cup featuring the best 18 teams with only the top eight advancing to the finale next year, also in Italy.

vuukle comment

BLU GIRLS

SOFTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga turns back Bacoor in MPBL

Pampanga turns back Bacoor in MPBL

1 day ago
Pampanga won the battle between division leaders as it thwarted Bacoor, 78-70, on Saturday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Trying to break the ice

Trying to break the ice

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Are the debuting Filipinas due for a historic goal and victory in this FIFA Women’s World Cup?
Sports
fbtw
American NBA player Kyle Anderson obtains Chinese citizenship

American NBA player Kyle Anderson obtains Chinese citizenship

4 hours ago
NBA star Kyle Anderson has become a Chinese citizen, Beijing's basketball association said Monday, paving the way for the...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, PLDT try to stay alive

Cignal, PLDT try to stay alive

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Cignal and PLDT will both fight for dear life when they battle Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze and Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-American foils Malixi

Fil-American foils Malixi

16 hours ago
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines wobbled and took a 1-up loss to Fil-American Kiara Romero in the 36-hole US Girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Talion, Ungco rule at JPGT golf tiff at Valley

Talion, Ungco rule at JPGT golf tiff at Valley

5 hours ago
Levonne Talion turned a losing stand into a winning run while Roman Ungco dominated as they topped their respective divisions...
Sports
fbtw
Nigma Galaxy strikes silver in Wild Rift League Asia

Nigma Galaxy strikes silver in Wild Rift League Asia

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Though falling against China's KeepBest Gaming, 4-0, in the grand finals of the Wild Rift League Asia Season One, Nigma Galaxy...
Sports
fbtw
Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Culibao in UFC London

Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Culibao in UFC London

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Englishman Lerone Murphy took a unanimous decision win against Filipino-Australian Josh Culibao in their main card bout last...
Sports
fbtw
Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

6 hours ago
Paris' airports face a double challenge during the Olympics next year — already under huge pressure, they will also...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with