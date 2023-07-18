^

Sports

PBA to field Rain or Shine in Jones Cup

Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 3:00pm
PBA to field Rain or Shine in Jones Cup
Rain or Shine's Beau Belga in action.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine is going to represent the PBA in the 2023 William Jones Cup set from August 12-20 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The league has gotten an invitation to join the prestigious tournament, which will be coming back following a three-year lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the PBA Board, through chairman Ricky Vargas, has already gave its stamp of approval to ROS participation in the tournament.

Marcial is convinced ROS has what it takes to compete against some of the best teams from the Asian and Middle East regions.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for the Raymond Yu and Terry Que-owned franchise, which is also looking to keep itself sharp while the league is on a two-month break to give way for the staging of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“We are honored not just to represent the PBA, but also the country in the Jones Cup. The high-level competition will also help us to better prepare for the upcoming PBA season. We will give it our best shot and hope to bring honor to the country,” ROS Board Governor and team manager Atty. Mert Mondragon.

The international level competition should also bode well for the development of the young core of head coach Yeng Guiao who has the likes of Rey Nambatac, Anton Asistio, Gian Mamuyac, Leonard Santillan, Shaun Ildefonso and Andrei Caracut.

The task of continuing the success of the Filipino teams in the regional cagefest now falls on Rain or Shine shoulders with the Philippines already winning a total of six titles in the past editions of the tournament.

The country first won the title in Jones Cup in 1981 with the Northern Cement team and then later on in 1985, playing as San Miguel Beer. The Philippine Centennial team also bagged the crown in 1998 before Gilas Pilipinas won it again in 2012.

Mighty Sports delivered the country’s last two titles, first in 2016 and in 2019 when Charles Tiu-mentored squad swept the tournament with a perfect 8-0 record.

ELASTO PAINTERS

JONES CUP

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

What now, Kai?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Kai Sotto is done playing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and has to decide what to do next in his basketball journey.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine eyes hosting of BMX World Cup

Philippine eyes hosting of BMX World Cup

15 hours ago
PhilCycling has made an early bid to once again host the Asian BMX Championships in 2025 as a prelude to its bigger target...
Sports
fbtw

Lessons from NBA Summer League

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
You’d have to be numb to not have felt a thrill down your spine when Kai Sotto finally took to the floor for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.
Sports
fbtw
Crucial matches to decide PVL semis cast

Crucial matches to decide PVL semis cast

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Five teams – PLDT, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics – fight for the last three semifinal berths...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings seek PBA 3x3 hat-trick

Gin Kings seek PBA 3x3 hat-trick

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra aims to score a hat-trick of leg wins as the PBA 3x3 blasts off the Season 3 First Conference Leg 3 today...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Korea's An finishes T3; McIlroy triumphs in Genesis Scottish Open

Korea's An finishes T3; McIlroy triumphs in Genesis Scottish Open

3 hours ago
Korea’s Byeong Hun An finished an impressive tied third at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday to earn a prized spot...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Hot-shooting Villarias tows Nueva Ecija past Bacoor

MPBL: Hot-shooting Villarias tows Nueva Ecija past Bacoor

4 hours ago
John Byron Villarias connected when needed and lifted the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards past the Bacoor Strikers, 83-75.
Sports
fbtw
US Girls' Junior golf: Quintanilla shines with 71 but Malixi hobbles with 74

US Girls' Junior golf: Quintanilla shines with 71 but Malixi hobbles with 74

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Grace Quintanilla put in an impressive one-under par 71 to kick off her bid in the US Girls’ Junior at joint 11th but...
Sports
fbtw
Paris practices tricky Olympics opening ceremony

Paris practices tricky Olympics opening ceremony

5 hours ago
Around 40 boats took part in a practice run of the hugely ambitious opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on the river Seine...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid seeks to win NBA title 'in Philly or anywhere else'

Embiid seeks to win NBA title 'in Philly or anywhere else'

5 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has given fans a jolt with an interview gaining steam on social media on Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with