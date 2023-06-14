^

Bulldogs repel Blazer in OT, enter Filoil cagefest semis

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 6:43pm
Bulldogs repel Blazer in OT, enter Filoil cagefest semis
Omar John chipped in 16 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs.
MANILA, Philippines – National University warded off College of St. Benilde in overtime, 88-72, to punch a semifinal ticket in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Steve Nash Enriquez led the way with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists as the Bulldogs blanked the Blazers in overtime with a staggering 16-0 score.

Omar John chipped in 16 points and three blocks while Jake Figueroa scored the same output highlighted by a big trey in the last two seconds of regulation to force OT. 

NU will face the winner in the other to-be-determined quarterfinal duel featuring unbeaten and top-seed La Salle against either Letran or Luzon qualifier champion Guang Ming College. 

Earlier, Letran drew first blood in the two-game play-in series against Guang Ming College, 85-73, while Far Eastern U drubbed VisMin champion Jose Maria College Foundation, 96-65.

All four teams will clash today anew with the highest aggregate score earning quarterfinal slots against No. 1 seeds Perpetual from Group I and La Salle from Group II.

The play-in series featuring the fourth-seeded teams against regional qualifiers before advancing to the quarterfinals is an added spice of the staple preseason tilt this year.

FILOIL
