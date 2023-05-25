Ex-Adamson cager Jan Colina's Cavite Hoops tourney back for 2023 season

From left to right: Glenn Garfin, head of Whistle Arbiters of Cavite; Alnair Cruz, Barangay Espeleta 1 chairman; commissioner Jem Herno; and founder Jan Colina.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Adamson Falcons star Jan Colina’s grassroots basketball league is back for its second season.

The Kap Alnair Cruz Cup x Troop Hoops League Cavite will tip off on June 17 at the Barangay Espeleta 1 Basketball Courts in Imus.

“Ang liga namin ay purely developmental,” said Colina. “Yan ang thrust namin since last year.”

The tournament is open to 16-under and 21-under players and the Open Division (those with no professional or even ex-pro and collegiate basketball experience for at least three years).

“Maliban sa Open Division, we want to provide these players the opportunity to perform in a tournament where we teach skills that will help them get scholarships to Manila schools,” added Colina, who is with the Philippine Army.

“Sa tulong ni Kap Alnair, we pushed for a second season that Streamtech Internet will show live to give exposure to the players,” he added.

“Nakakuha kami ng magandang response sa first season. Hopefully, better this second year of competition. Heto yung paraan na to give back sa basketball na sobrang nakatulong sa career ko.”

The tournament is sponsored by Kap Alnair Cruz, Shawarma Shack, Espeleta 1 and the Barangay Council. The tournament’s partners include Espeleta 1 Barangay Council, Troop Hoops Sports Apparel, and the Whistle Arbiters of Cavite.