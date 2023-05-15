^

Sports

Gilas women settle for SEA Games silver

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 5:41pm
Gilas women settle for SEA Games silver
Gilas Pilipinas women
Facebook / Coach Julie Amos

MANILA, Philippines – Dethroned and all, Gilas Pilipinas women salvaged the silver medal with a 77-63 win over Malaysia at the close of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games women’s basketball tournament Monday at the Morodok Techo Stadium Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh.

The Nationals led from the get-go and never surrendered the driver's seat to end their campaign at 5-1, good for a second place behind new queen Indonesia that swept the entire tournament (6-0).

Indonesia, last edition’s silver medalist, previously smothered Gilas in their duel, 89-68, to deny the latter a three-peat as the women’s play format after the single-round robin elims automatically snare the gold.

Gilas still took care of business despite the costly defeat by clinching the next biggest prize in the win over Malaysia behind the 24 points of Janine Pontejos.

The Gilas team captain fired five triples on top of three rebounds, two assists and two steals with Khate Castillo (18) backstopping him on four treys of her own.

Camille Clarin, Afril Bernardino and Chack Cabinbin added nine, seven and six points, respectively, while Jack Animam hauled down six points and 13 rebounds in her SEA Games return.

Animam in Hanoi, Vietnam last edition did not play due to a knee injury as Gilas still defended the crown for a potential hat trick this year in Phnom Penh.

To no avail, the Filipinas fell just short of the mission despite scoring big wins against Cambodia, 114-54, Singapore, 94-63, Vietnam, 116-58 and Thailand, 82-70.

Malaysia, led by Hui Pin Pang (15), settled for the bronze medal anew.

32ND SEA GAMES

GILAS WOMEN

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shot at gold or worst SEAG finish?

Shot at gold or worst SEAG finish?

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas better be at their sharpest under the most difficult conditions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games or else...
Sports
fbtw
From scraps to medals: Filipina weightlifting prospect begins rise with SEA Games silver

From scraps to medals: Filipina weightlifting prospect begins rise with SEA Games silver

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Not so long ago, Lovely Inan was scouring the streets of Angono, Rizal for metal scraps, used bottles and plastics to sell...
Sports
fbtw
Sunday gold rush

Sunday gold rush

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Thrust into the limelight in the absence of the Philippines’ Alpha Weightlifter, Elreen Ando dutifully stepped to the...
Sports
fbtw
Crowd cheers Pinoy despite loss

Crowd cheers Pinoy despite loss

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
A chorus of boos greeted the announcement that Australia’s Jason Moloney won the vacant WBO bantamweight title on a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Bisaya Horoscope (Mayo 16, 2023)

By Madam Rosa | 19 hours ago
Dawaton nimo like a grain of salt ang words sa promise pero dili nila mahimo dunay communication mix up.
Sports
fbtw

Bisaya Horoscope (Mayo 13, 2023)

By Madam Rosa | 2 days ago
Dili mohatag og kalipay ang paghulat.
Sports
fbtw

Bisaya Horoscope (Mayo 12, 2023)

By Madam Rosa | 3 days ago
Ang imong joke statements mahimo og excellent idea.
Sports
fbtw

Bisaya Horoscope (Mayo 11, 2023)

By Madam Rosa | 4 days ago
Maglikay ka sa maabot nga business opportunity karon.
Sports
fbtw

Bisaya Horoscope (Mayo 10, 2023)                

By Madam Rosa | 5 days ago
Dunay opportunity aron magtravel. Madawat nimo ang travel ticket.
Sports
fbtw

Bisaya Horoscope (Mayo 9, 2023)

By Madam Rosa | 6 days ago
Magsugod ang imong creative project.  Lucky numbers ug color for the day: 54, 50, 24, 36 ug peridot green.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with