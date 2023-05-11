Filipino boxer dies days after collapsing in ring

Boxer Kenneth Egamo is stretchered off after collapsing at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Cavite last Saturday, where he fought and defeated Jason Facularin.

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino boxer who collapsed in the ring and slipped into a coma after winning his fight last Saturday in Cavite has died.

Kenneth Egano, a bantamweight prospect, passed away Wednesday due to head injuries he sustained in his eight-round bout against countryman Jason Facularin at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Cavite.

The 22-year-old Egano collapsed in his corner shortly while awaiting the decision of his bout with Facularin in the undercard of the “Blow by Blow” boxing show promoted by Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao.

The General Santos City-based boxer was stretchered off and rushed to the Imus Doctors Hospital, where he was placed in a coma after suffering brain hemorrhage.

In a Facebook post, the Games and Amusements Board, which oversees pro sports in the country including boxing, mourned Egano’s passing and expressed condolences to the boxer’s family.

Pacquiao, for his part, was reported to have promised to take care of Egano’s medical expenses.

“There is nothing more precious than human life,” Pacquiao said from General Santos City upon hearing of what happened to Egano.

“Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing,” added Pacquiao.

Egano, who won over Facularin via unanimous decision, had a final record of 7-1, with 3 knockouts.