^

Sports

Filipino boxer dies days after collapsing in ring

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 5:50am
Filipino boxer dies days after collapsing in ring
Boxer Kenneth Egamo is stretchered off after collapsing at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Cavite last Saturday, where he fought and defeated Jason Facularin.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino boxer who collapsed in the ring and slipped into a coma after winning his fight last Saturday in Cavite has died.

Kenneth Egano, a bantamweight prospect, passed away Wednesday due to head injuries he sustained in his eight-round bout against countryman Jason Facularin at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Cavite.

The 22-year-old Egano collapsed in his corner shortly while awaiting the decision of his bout with Facularin in the undercard of the “Blow by Blow” boxing show promoted by Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao.

The General Santos City-based boxer was stretchered off and rushed to the Imus Doctors Hospital, where he was placed in a coma after suffering brain hemorrhage.

In a Facebook post, the Games and Amusements Board, which oversees pro sports in the country including boxing, mourned Egano’s passing and expressed condolences to the boxer’s family.

Pacquiao, for his part, was reported to have promised to take care of Egano’s medical expenses.

“There is nothing more precious than human life,” Pacquiao said from General Santos City upon hearing of what happened to Egano.

“Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing,” added Pacquiao. 

Egano, who won over Facularin via unanimous decision, had a final record of 7-1, with 3 knockouts.

BLOW BY BLOW

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daddy&rsquo;s girl delivers for Samboy

Daddy’s girl delivers for Samboy

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It wasn’t easy to find the pot at the end of the rainbow but Jamie Lim endured the hardships to claim her second career...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine belles crush hometown rivals

Philippine belles crush hometown rivals

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team ran an import-laden Cambodian squad to the ground, 114-54, to give its Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw

Mercenaries in Cambodia

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
A rule to allow any player, with or without affinity, to represent a country on the basis of a passport has opened the floodgates for mercenaries to desecrate the spirit of sportsmanship at the ongoing SEA Games...
Sports
fbtw

Bambol expects more surprises

By Joaquin Henson | 7 hours ago
POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino is optimistic that the Philippines will deliver a hefty haul of more gold medals with surprises to unravel before the SEA Games end in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw

Sixers, Nuggets near conference finals

7 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers moved to within one win of a series victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday as the Denver Nuggets thrashed the Phoenix Suns to edge closer to a place in the conference...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tiger out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set

Tiger out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set

1 hour ago
Tiger Woods was confirmed out for next week's PGA Championship following right ankle surgery while injured Jordan Spieth,...
Sports
fbtw
Chot: We have to adjust, pivot

Chot: We have to adjust, pivot

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas needs its good old “puso” early in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games redemption tour.
Sports
fbtw

Bulldogs move closer to UAAP three-peat  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Unstoppable National U fended off Santo Tomas, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 29-31, 15-11, in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals to move on the verge of a three-peat in the UAAP men’s volleyball tournament yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Bayron, Mi&ntilde;oza surge ahead

Bayron, Miñoza surge ahead

7 hours ago
Jay Bayron outdueled Frankie Miñoza in a virtual shootout, coming away with a day-best 67 to rally from joint 10th...
Sports
fbtw

‘SEAG experience will make Filipinas stronger’

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
Deflating as the Filipinas’ medal-less gig in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games may be, coach Alen Stajcic firmly believes it will only make the team stronger for their FIFA Women’s World Cup debu...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with