ECHO dominates Blacklist International to claim maiden MPL PH crown

MANILA, Philippines — ECHO once again asserted its dominanace over Blacklist International, sweeping the defending champions in the grand finals, 4-0, to rule the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 11 Sunday at the SMX Convention Center.

It was a strong performance by the Orcas, who priority banned Johnmar "OhMyVeenus" Villaluna's Estes for every game of the series, in a show of respect of the 28-year-old's talents using the hero.

In a repeat of the M-series match-up, Blacklist to retaliated after each of ECHO’s engages leading to the Orcas' first-ever MPL Philippines title.

Wonder kid Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya was named Grand Finals MVP.

Both teams will represent the country in the MSC in Cambodia this June.