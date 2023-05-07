^

ECHO dominates Blacklist International to claim maiden MPL PH crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 8:18pm
MANILA, Philippines — ECHO once again asserted its dominanace over Blacklist International, sweeping the defending champions in the grand finals, 4-0, to rule the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 11 Sunday at the SMX Convention Center.

It was a strong performance by the Orcas, who priority banned Johnmar "OhMyVeenus" Villaluna's Estes for every game of the series, in a show of respect of the 28-year-old's talents using the hero. 

In a repeat of the M-series match-up, Blacklist to retaliated after each of ECHO’s engages leading to the Orcas' first-ever MPL Philippines title. 

Wonder kid Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya was named Grand Finals MVP.

Both teams will represent the country in the MSC in Cambodia this June.

