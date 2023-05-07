MPL PH: Blacklist rules Season Awards; Agent Zero cements place in Hall of Legends

EXP laner Edward "Edward" Dapadap is the new addition to MPL Philippines' Hall of Legends

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International's Agent Zero, Edward "Edward" Dapadap, is the newest recipient of the Hall of Legend recognition bestowed by the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH).

"Edward had successfully proven that he possesses the qualities that an MPL legend should have. He showcased strength in every MLBB gameplay, made remarkable contributions in diversifying and rewriting the Philippine meta, and brought legacy with multiple championships that solidified the country's position in the competitive mobile esports map," said Keith Medrano, MOONTON Games regional PR manager.

Dapadap's accolades include MPL-PH Season 7 champion, MPL-PH Season 7 grand finals MVP, MPL-PH Season 8 champion, M3 World Champion, MPL-PH Season 10 champion and MPL-PH Season 10 grand finals MVP.

Awarded prior to the season's Grand Finals during the league's tenth season, MPL Philippines launched the inaugural Hall of Legends wherein the Mobile Legends community (fans, casters, media, and fellow players) voted for ten of the most iconic MPL Philippines personalities that shaped the MLBB esports scene.

Since then, the league will commemorate one inductee every season as part of the initiatives to honor players and coaches who have made an impact on the league.

Season Awards

In the Season 11 awards, Blacklist International walked away with four fan awards: Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna as the Most Fashionable Award, Danerie "Wise" Rosario with the Best Content Creator Award, and the team winning two Most Epic Game Play Awards.

One of the Agents' major wins is for mid-laner Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo taking home Rookie of the Season.

BREN Esports was picked as Most Improved Team Award while roamer Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo is the Regular Season MVP.

Though finishing last this season, TNC's Ben "Benthings" Maglaque won the Sportsmanship award while his teammate Kristofer 'Hesu' Calderon won the Freshest Face Award.

On the caster side, Renmar "Reptar" Santa Cruz won the best English Caster while Caisam Yvez "Wolf" Nopueto won the best Filipino Caster.