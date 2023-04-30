^

ECHO, Mobile Legends score multiple nominations in Mobile Gaming Awards

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 12:22pm
ECHO, Mobile Legends score multiple nominations in Mobile Gaming Awards
ECHO Philippines, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales (2nd from R), and the M4 World Championship are nominees in the 2023 Mobile Gaming Awards
Moonton

MANILA, Philippines — ECHO Philippines and Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang received multiple nominations in the 2023 Mobile Gaming Awards. 

Popularly known as MOBIES, the Mobile Gaming Awards come from the same team that created the Esports Awards. It aims to recognize excellence, as well as celebrate achievements in the mobile gaming scene. 

Mobile Legends team, ECHO, who won the recent M4 World Championship is nominated for Mobile Team of the Year while ECHO's goldlaner, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales is the only Mobile Legends player nominated in the Mobile Player of the Year.

The game itself, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, is nominated in the category of Competitive Game of the Year while the recent M4 World Championship is nominated for Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year.

Other notable nominees are Genshin Impact for Mobile Game of the year while PUBG Mobile is the top nominee, scoring nominations for Competitive Game of the Year and Mobile Game of the Year while its top tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 is nominated for Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year.

Fans have until June 30 to vote for their chosen nominees via the MOBIES website while the first-ever Mobile Gaming Awards Ceremony will take place on July 14 in Los Angeles, California in the United States. 

