Rain or Shine's Nambatac also slapped with ban after 'ligang labas' gig

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine on Wednesday added Rey Nambatac to its list of suspended players after the latter was also found to have played in an unsanctioned game.

The spitfire guard was assessed a two-game suspension without pay for violating his live contract that disallows him to play in league outside the PBA without the franchise’s permission.

“Rain or Shine Team Management has also found that Rey Nambatac breached his PBA Uniform Players' Contract by participating in an exhibition game. A fine of two days worth of salary has been imposed on Rey,” said the team through its official Facebook page.

Nambatac was the second Rain or Shine player sanctioned by the Elasto Painters after also suspending bruiser Beau Belga for a total of 21 days, six of which he already served and the rest he is currently serving.

Belga’s suspension was bigger because he played in pick up games in Cebu where he was one of several players directly involved in a brawl, Davao and Laguna.

Nambatac should also get a summons from PBA commissioner Willie Marcial for his misdeed.