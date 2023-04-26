^

Sports

Rain or Shine's Nambatac also slapped with ban after 'ligang labas' gig

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 1:50pm
Rain or Shine's Nambatac also slapped with ban after 'ligang labas' gig
Rey Nambatac
STAR / FIle

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine on Wednesday added Rey Nambatac to its list of suspended players after the latter was also found to have played in an unsanctioned game.

The spitfire guard was assessed a two-game suspension without pay for violating his live contract that disallows him to play in league outside the PBA without the franchise’s permission.

“Rain or Shine Team Management has also found that Rey Nambatac breached his PBA Uniform Players' Contract by participating in an exhibition game. A fine of two days worth of salary has been imposed on Rey,” said the team through its official Facebook page.

Nambatac was the second Rain or Shine player sanctioned by the Elasto Painters after also suspending bruiser Beau Belga for a total of 21 days, six of which he already served and the rest he is currently serving.

Belga’s suspension was bigger because he played in pick up games in Cebu where he was one of several players directly involved in a brawl, Davao and Laguna.

Nambatac should also get a summons from PBA commissioner Willie Marcial for his misdeed.

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE

REY NAMBATAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Draw parameters set for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
As final phase host, the Philippines has been placed in a pot with Spain, USA and Australia preparatory to the FIBA World Cup draw at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday and gains the privilege of avoiding to...
Sports
fbtw
Heat, Lakers in sight of conference semis

Heat, Lakers in sight of conference semis

14 hours ago
Jimmy Butler conjured a dazzling 56-point performance as the Miami Heat came from behind to shove the top-seeded Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Sanctions on Belga piling up

Sanctions on Belga piling up

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
After conducting its own investigation, Rain or Shine management cracked the whip on Beau Belga, handing the veteran big man...
Sports
fbtw
Somebody up there did it

Somebody up there did it

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa revealed yesterday if there had been a Game Seven in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, he probably...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, CEU clash in D-League kickoff mainer

La Salle, CEU clash in D-League kickoff mainer

14 hours ago
De La Salle-EcoOil begins its title retention bid against Centro Escolar University when the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup comes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off

Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off

By Luisa Morales | 41 minutes ago
As Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz begged off from competing in the biennial meet as she shifts her focus to qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs get back at Golden Tigresses, boost bid for semis bonus

Lady Bulldogs get back at Golden Tigresses, boost bid for semis bonus

By Luisa Morales | 42 minutes ago
In a win that strengthened their chances for the twice-to-beat semis bonus, NU rode a strong start where they zoomed ahead,...
Sports
fbtw
FilOil preseason cagefest releases brackets

FilOil preseason cagefest releases brackets

1 hour ago
Seven of the eight UAAP teams are bracketed in one group with champion Ateneo, runner-up University of the Philippines, and...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets, Suns advance to 2nd round of NBA playoffs

Nuggets, Suns advance to 2nd round of NBA playoffs

1 hour ago
Denver and Phoenix booked their places in the next round with series-clinching victories Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time...
Sports
fbtw
PSC chair tempers expectations but eyes better finish in Cambodia SEA Games

PSC chair tempers expectations but eyes better finish in Cambodia SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Some 860 athletes will compete across 608 events in 38 sports in Cambodia beginning May 5, seeking to improve on their fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with