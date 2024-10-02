^

Nation

Cotabato City residents surrender 23 firearms to Marines

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 8:26pm
Cotabato City residents surrender 23 firearms to Marines
The 5th Marine Battalion is now in custody of the 23 firearms surrendered in the past three weeks by residents of Cotabato City through the backchannel intercession of its officials and local executives.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The 5th Marine Battalion, securing all of Cotabato City’s 37 barangays, collected in the past three weeks 23 assault rifles and grenade launchers surrendered by owners in compliance with a disarmament campaign complementing the Mindanao peace process.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division that has operational control over units of the Navy’s Philippine Marine Corps in Cotabato City and Maguindanao del Norte province, told reporters on Wednesday, October 2, that the combat weapons were turned in by owners to manifest support for the Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program of the military-led anti-terror Joint Task Force Central.

The task force, led by 6th ID, is comprised of Marine and Army units in the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani and in the cities of Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos.

Nafarrete said the 23 firearms and grenade launchers now in the custody of the 5th Marine Battalion were turned in by owners through the intercession of its commanding officer, Marine Lt. Col. Lester Mark Baky and community leaders in Cotabato City.

Units of 6th ID had collected, since 2022, almost 2,000 pistols, assault rifles, B40 rocket launchers, 40 millimeter grenade launchers, M60 machineguns, 60 and 81 millimeter mortars that were voluntarily surrendered by owners, among them former members of the now moribund Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiya.

vuukle comment

COTABATO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI Special Task Force grounded

NBI Special Task Force grounded

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has grounded its Special Task Force after an NBI agent allegedly engaged in inappropriate...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-cop found dead in Batangas

Ex-cop found dead in Batangas

By Ed Amoroso | 22 hours ago
A retired policeman was found dead in Tanauan City, Batangas on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
Early COC filers: Belmonte in Quezon City, Nancy in Makati

Early COC filers: Belmonte in Quezon City, Nancy in Makati

By Christine Boton | 22 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte will run for a third consecutive term in the May 2025 midterm elections.
Nation
fbtw
'I feel betrayed': Honey Lacuna says on possible rivalry with Isko Moreno
play

'I feel betrayed': Honey Lacuna says on possible rivalry with Isko Moreno

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
“Betrayed” is how incumbent Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna described her feelings upon learning that former Mayor Isko...
Nation
fbtw
COC filing satellite site opened in Maguindanao

COC filing satellite site opened in Maguindanao

By Mayen Jaymalin | 22 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has opened a satellite site for the filing of certificates of candidacy in Maguindanao del N...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Emilio Garcia running for Laguna mayor, supported by Robin Padilla

Emilio Garcia running for Laguna mayor, supported by Robin Padilla

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Veteran actor and businessman Emilio Garcia followed through on his plans to run for mayor in Bay, Laguna for the 2025 e...
Nation
fbtw

Public warned of unverified tower firms

16 hours ago
As a bill easing restrictions on telco operations continues to be pushed, the Department of Information and Communications and Technology (DICT) has warned the public about unverified tower companies claiming to...
Nation
fbtw
Cynthia Villar eyeing Las Pi&ntilde;as congressional seat

Cynthia Villar eyeing Las Piñas congressional seat

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 22 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar, who is rumored to be seeking the highest local elective post in Las Piñas, has reportedly decided...
Nation
fbtw
Romualdez leads relief distribution for Julian victims

Romualdez leads relief distribution for Julian victims

22 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez led the distribution of financial assistance and relief goods for victims of Typhoon Julian, in partnership...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with