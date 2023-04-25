^

Rain or Shine suspends Belga for 'ligang labas' stints

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 4:10pm
Beau Belga
PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga is sinking fast in the quicksand he himself created by playing in not just one, but three “ligang labas” or unsanctioned leagues.

In a decision brought about by the internal probe it recently conducted, the Elasto Painters management cracked the whip on Belga with a 15-day suspension with no pay for suiting up in pickup games in Cebu, Davao and Laguna.

“Rain or Shine Team Management has concluded its internal investigation and found that Beau Belga breached his PBA Uniform Players' Contract by participating in exhibition games in Cebu, Davao, and Laguna. A fine of fifteen (15) days worth of salary has been imposed on Beau,” the franchise announced on its official social media page Tuesday.

The day before, the team had already meted out a six-day suspension also without pay on the controversial big man, whose salary is pegged at the league maximum Php420,000 a month, for his involvement in a “basketbrawl” that happened in Carmen, Cebu a few days back.

It turned out he played more outside Cebu.

The punishment was apart from more sanctions he and others would receive if also found guilty of the same offense.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he would personally talk to Belga, Northport’s JR Quinahan and Robert Bolick, Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon, and Converge’s Alec Stockton and Barkley Ebona early May if they would be slapped with more fines.

Quinahan, Bolick and Jalalon were in the Cebu fracas with Belga while Stockton and Ebona allegedly played in Laguna.

Marcial said he is also talking with Games and Amusement Board officials that could put the offending players in deeper trouble.

"Kausap ko na din ang GAB," Marcial told The STAR.

BEAU BELGA

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE
