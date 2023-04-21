^

UST paddlers assert mastery in maiden Cloverleaf TT Academy tilt

TATAND honorary president Charlie Lim (standing fourth from right) presents medals and prizes to the winners of the Cloverleaf Table Tennis Academy championships.

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas swept the collegiate event in the inaugural Cloverleaf Table Tennis Academy championships recently at the Wellness Place of Ayala Mall Cloverleaf in A. Bonifacio, Quezon City.

Organized by former National player and coach Julius Esposo in collaboration with FESSAP, over 200 players and enthusiasts joined the tournament to test the newly built venue with brand-new table tennis tables and equipment provided by Greenpaddle by Joola Philippines.

The Espana-based netters swept the five events at stake in the collegiate division, including the junior's boys and girls classes, in the tournament sponsored by Toto Pol Fishbroker, Chawi Sports, Paperholic and Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND) Honorary President Charlie Lim.

UST-A, composed of Keya Katrice Manada, J-An Sanchez, Trexiemay Alarcon and Althea Jade Gudes, defeated their Team B counterparts Corrine Cartera, Julie Anne De Leon, Kaira Agreda, Padmae Vivas and Shairah Gabisay in their all-UST showdown.

Finishing in third place was the RMALLS Novaliches Table Tennis Academy composed of Mariane Fernandez Clariño, Jewel Canillo and Julia Mosuelo.

In the boys junior class, UST-A of Jebb Jerwin Datahan, Jhiven Jay Clamucha, Lawrence Melendez and Anton Andre Bayona prevailed over Team BP of Sean Arvin Garcia, Sean Irvin Garcia and Joshua Manlapaz

University of the East-1 (Yvess Reg, Gerussel Corpus and Sean Galang) and RMalls Novaliches Academy (Gian Mata, Alexander Carl Alfonso , Aljohn Logdat and Borgy Del Rosario) took the runner-up honors.

UST-A of Jebb Jerwin Datahan, Althea Jade Gudes, Jhiven Jay Clamucha, Kaye Denise Encarnacion and Lawrence Melendez also ruled Mixed Gender Class B against AwPis-A of Aleczis Raymundo, Miho Tolopia, Justine Loyola and William Mañago and UST- B by Ciara Derecho, Trexiemay Alarcon, Joaquin Bragancia, Kathlyn Gabisay and Anton Andre Bayona.

The Tiger paddlers likewise sizzled in the Girls Cadet Team event when Kaira Agreda, Trexiemay Alarcon, Padmae Vivas, Keya Manada and J-An Sanchez dominated rival Pingpod/ADU (Maria Corcuera, Kristine Joyce and Mariel Robles), as well as CoachCecille Table Tennis Club by Shakira Bambie D. Cortez, Jean Ysabel D. Calapatia and Cleotilde Iyana.

UST also dominated the Boys Cadet Team championship when Joaquin Bragancia, Anton Andre Bayona, Dwayniel Revelar and Jebb Jerwin Datahan defeated the RMALLS Novaliches Table Tennis Academy (Gabriel Brun Mata, Tyshion Caducio James Kyle Canillo and Borgy Del Rosario, as well as PingPod/ PTTA (John Peter Baluyot, Keeno Ibañez and Nikki Marabe).

In the Executive Class A individual event, Alvin Javate won the championship against Marcos De Jesus. Gregorio Pascua and Rogelio Ponte finished as runners-up, while Dr. Teofilo Lacea beat Peter Tan Lim, Ian Legaspi and Dr. Rene Mandanas.

