^

Sports

MPL PH: OhMyV33nus steers Blacklist to back-to-back wins, named Player of the Week

Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 2:03pm
MPL PH: OhMyV33nus steers Blacklist to back-to-back wins, named Player of the Week
Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Very rarely do healer mains shine in the local ML:BB scene as the meta remains in favor of crowd control and initiator support or tank heroes.

But as the regular season of MPL Season 11 neared its twilight, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna proved why she reigns as one of the best supports in the world after using a blend of old and new heroes to bring a different spice to Blacklist International’s Ultimate Bonding Experience (UBE) strategy.

As Blacklist International continued their quest to defend the MPL Philippines throne, the reigning regular season MVP’s healing remained as the team’s anchor and bagged the Razer Gold Player of the Week award from March 28 to April 2.

OhMyV33NUS averaged 9 assists and participated in 83.64 percent of Blacklist’s kills as Blacklist defeated Onic Philippines and RSG Slate Philippines in sweeps over the weekend.

Showing a different flavor to their UBE strategy with her Floryn pick and turning back the clock with her Estes, the three-time MPL PH champion’s impressive performance gave Blacklist International a better shot at taking one of the two upper bracket slots in the playoffs.

Despite clinching a 2-0 sweep against RSG with her signature hero running free in the drafts, she says there’s still room for improvement.

“It’s a 5 out of 10 for me. Para sa akin kasi hindi pa yun yung [best] game ko,” said OhMyV33NUS, who will get a Razer Blackshark V2 courtesy of Razer Gold.

OhMyV33nus beat teammate Edward “Edward” Dapadap, Bren Esports’ David “FlapTzy” Canon, and Week 6 winner Ben “Benthings” Maglaque of TNC for the weekly award voted upon by print and online media covering the MPL Philippines, as well as the league’s broadcasters and operations team.

ESPORT

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Million hits for Batang PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The response was unprecedented and caught the PBA staff by surprise.
Sports
fbtw
Bucks inch closer to Eastern top spot

Bucks inch closer to Eastern top spot

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to form with a statement 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor rips Sarangani for share of top spot in MPBL

Bacoor rips Sarangani for share of top spot in MPBL

1 day ago
The reinforced Bacoor Strikers clobbered the Sarangani Marlins, 85-70, on Monday and joined the leaders.
Sports
fbtw
UNTV EFO cagefest: Executives, Responders edge foes

UNTV EFO cagefest: Executives, Responders edge foes

7 hours ago
The PNP Responders and Office of the President Executives downed their respective rivals to jumpstart their title bids in...
Sports
fbtw
Too close for comfort

Too close for comfort

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
At the end of the formal press conference for the PBA Governors’ Cup finals yesterday, coaches Tim Cone of Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
7-year-old Filipina gymnast sweeps gold medals in Thailand tilt

7-year-old Filipina gymnast sweeps gold medals in Thailand tilt

By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Amanda Beatrice Mayo, a grade two student from St. Paul College Pasig, won the gold in all apparatus for women's artistic...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls fall to Chinese, kiss semis hopes goodbye

Blu Girls fall to Chinese, kiss semis hopes goodbye

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The defeat to the World No. 13 Chinese was the World No. 30 Blu Girls’ second in six outings that stymied the latter’s...
Sports
fbtw
Dinwiddie, Nets come up short vs Wolves

Dinwiddie, Nets come up short vs Wolves

By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
The Timberwolves escaped with a 107-102 victory over the hard-luck Nets before a disappointed sold-out crowd at the Barclays...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH: OhMyV33nus steers Blacklist to back-to-back wins, named Player of the Week

MPL PH: OhMyV33nus steers Blacklist to back-to-back wins, named Player of the Week

1 hour ago
As Blacklist International continued their quest to defend the MPL Philippines throne, the reigning regular season MVP’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tom Kim ready for Masters test after dream start in Augusta National

Tom Kim ready for Masters test after dream start in Augusta National

2 hours ago
Debutant Tom Kim couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin his first Masters Tournament appearance following “a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with