Mikee Romero-led GlobalPort polo team essays historic win in US tilt

Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 11:24am
Rep. Mikee Romero (2nd from left) holds the trophy after GlobalPort came through with a stunning come-from-behind win in the US. Also shown are Polito Pieres, Sapo Caset and Facundo Obregon.

MANILA, Philippines – GlobalPort of the Philippines made history in the World Polo League, scoring an amazing come-from-behind win in the Tommy Hitchcock Jr. Legacy Memorial in its Triple Crown of Polo opener before a big Sunday crowd at Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington.

Given a ghost of a chance to win the prestigious event after falling behind by 9 goals (12-3) in the second chukker, the team of Rep. Mikee Romero, Polito Pieres, Sapo Caset, and Facundo Obregon rallied mightily to beat Travieso, 17-13, and complete the biggest comeback in the history of the five-year-old league.

“Great team effort, great win for GlobalPort, and a big boost for Philippine polo, said Romero of their historic win.

What made Romero and GlobalPort’s victory doubly meaningful was that it accomplished the feat right in their first try.

“That made our title win a lot sweeter,” added Romero, who was all praises to Caset’s incredible performance.

The talismanic Argentine, a 10-goaler, scored 9 in GlobalPort’s blazing comeback as he combined speed, strength and grace in catching his defenders off-guard. That made him the unanimous MVP of the game.

Even Caset was surprised with their comeback win, saying it was “incredible”.

Romero said they started awfully slow and cold as their rivals raced to 4-0 and 12-7 leads at the half.

But with Caset shouting “Vamos! Vamos!”, Team GlobalPort eventually woke up and put up a show with Caset and Pieres working very well in the middle, Romero in front and Obregon at back.

Slowly but surely, GlobalPort produced valiant runs before finally taking a 13-12 lead which proved huge enough to take the fight of their rivals.

Pieres finished with seven goals as GlobalPort outshot Travieso, 23-14.

GLOBALPORT

MIKEE ROMERO

POLO
