PFL leader Kaya notches 3rd straight win

March 13, 2023 | 3:55pm
Kaya FC Iloilo players celebrate Arnel Amita's goal.
MANILA, Philippines – National team standout Jarvey Gayoso netted his eighth goal of the season as Kaya FC Iloilo continued its stellar run with a 3-0 drubbing of Stallion Laguna FC in the Philippines Football League presented by Qatar Airways at Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna last Sunday.

The former Ateneo star opened the scoring in the fourth minute, pouncing on a fine ball from Japanese midfielder Daizo Horikoshi to give Kaya a dream start.

Mar Diano, who starred for the University of the East in the UAAP, bagged his first goal for Kaya in the 13th minute, before ex-Far Eastern U standout Arnel Amito completed the rout in the second minute of second half stoppage time.

“We’re still building up and we know we can still improve,” said Kaya head coach Yu Hoshide, whose team extended its lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Cebu is in second spot behind Kaya with 31 points, while Stallion remained in fifth with 16 points after suffering its seventh loss of the season.

Over at the Imus Grandstand, bottom team Maharlika Manila notched a first win of the season after Zachary Ford’s 30th minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Mendiola 1991 FC.

Ford turned on the jets on the left side before firing low from a tight angle to beat Mendiola’s Michael Asong on goal.

The victory ended a run of 13 losses for Maharlika, which moved within two points off Mendiola at sixth spot.

