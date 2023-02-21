LPGA vets, Taiwan No. 1 clash as Anvaya Cove International fires off

MORONG, Bataan – LPGA veteran PK Kongkraphan and Taiwan No. 1 Ya-Chun Chang have stressed the need for ball control as they launch their respective drive in what promises to be a gripping shootout for the Anvaya Cove Ladies International crown beginning Wednesday here.

With Bianca Pagdanganan, the three dominate the conversation leading to this week’s $100,000 championship but they expect to do the talking on the course after they were drawn into the featured 8 a.m. flight on No. 1 in a fitting start to the blue-ribbon event kicking off the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s new season.

In a sprint race, this being a 54-hole battle, every shot counts and Kongkraphan and Chang aren’t just putting premium on shotmaking but in other facets of the game, too, given the demands of the par-72 layout with Pagdanganan expecting to produce no less than stellar play while ranged against the best in the fold.

But with her talent and vast experience, the seasoned Thai looms large, having competed in the LPGA Tour for eight years, nearly three times over the Filipinas’ abbreviated stint in the world’s premier ladies pro circuit.

Chang, 22, is billed as the future of Taiwan women’s golf after emerging on top of her country’s pro circuit last year, barely five months after she turned pro that had her winning one and turning in at least three Top 10 finishes.

“I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do, step by step, and not paying too much about the results,” said Chang, who will be as much tested as Kongkraphan and Pagdanganan in their most-awaited clash in the event also serving as the second leg of this year's TLPGA.

“This course is really challenging with pretty narrow fairways,” said Chang, who at 15, relocated to Florida, joined the IMG Academy and competed in at least 10 pro tournaments. “So you have to be very smart as to where you’re going to hit every single shot.”

While she also puts emphasis on driving, Kongkraphan, 31, feels it will most likely boil down to putting, saying: “I hope to keep the ball on the fairways but I need to make some putts because the greens are very challenging.”

The Thai, however, has gone through a lot of tests to be rattled off a bit and the Thai LPGA Tour Order of Merit winner last year is expected to lean on her experience to nail her second TLPGA leg win in her first local foray in a long, long while.

“I’ve been here a long time ago with the (Thai) national team and very excited to play. Actually, I’m very comfortable playing with Asian players,” said Kongkraphan, who topped the 2022 Thai LPGA Masters, which was part of the TLPGA, on her way to clinching the OOM title.

A four-time winner on China LPGA and former Epson Tour titlist, Kongkraphan turned pro in 2009, gained an LPGA card in 2012 and posted a career-best tied for seventh finishes in Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic and Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic in 2014.

While she never made it to the top podium finish in the LPGA, Kongkraphan made 11 cuts in 23 events in 2016, went 8-of-9 in 2017 and tied for 42nd in her last LPGA event in the Volunteers of America Classic in 2019.

After the pandemic, she resumed her campaign at home, flourished in 2022 and opened the new season with a third place finish and runner-up effort in the BGC and NSDF Championship recently, underscoring her tremendous form for this week’s title chase.

In contrast, Pagdanganan is tracking down the long road back to the LPGA after failing to keep her card in the last Q-Series. And the University of Arizona product and former SEA Games double gold medalist is looking forward to launching her mission with a victory this week.

But the rest of the crack 69-player field, featuring the top ranking players on the TLPGA, Thai LPGA and Ladies PGT, are also ready and eager to get going, ensuring a spirited, wide-open battle in all three days of the championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Chanelle Avaricio, who won three LPGT events last year before campaigning in the US circuit, launches her bid ahead of the featured troika at 7:50 a.m. against a pair of tough rivals in Thai Chonlada Chayanun and Taiwanese Yu Ju Cheng, while Harmie Constantino, who swept the last two legs of last year’s LPGT, drew former LPGT Midlands leg winner Ching Huang of Taiwan and Thai Kultida Pramphun at 8:30 a.m., also on the first hole.

"I'm just gonna do my best this week," said Avaricio. "I'll just try to play within my own bubble and try not to mind other players' games."

Other marquee matchups pit Daniella Uy, Punpaka Phuntumabamrung and Hsuan Ping Chang at 8:50 a.m. on No. 1; reigning LPGA OOM winner Chihiro Ikeda, Samaporn Khangkun and Rirua Furukawa at 7:35 a.m. on No. 10; and Marvi Monsalve, Queen Meeso-us and Tsai Ching Tseng at 8:05 a.m., also at the backside of the wind-swept layout.

Other locals vying in the ICTSI-sponsored event are Gretchen Villacencio, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Apple Fudolin, Lucy Landicho, Pamela Mariano, Sarah Ababa, Yvon Bisera and amateur Laurea Duque.