Blacklist International teams up with G2 Esports for Wild Rift

Michelle Lojo
February 16, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Tier One Entertainment's official esports division, Blacklist International, is set to expand to another esports title, League of Legends: Wild Rift, with the help of Berlin-based esports organization G2 Esports.

The newly launched G2 Blacklist team is composed of members Beaver-Ed “Orthros” Villanueva, Karl Ken “Karlll” Bautista, Jairus Allain “Jace” Elgera, Jhon Mike “Xyliath” Tungol, Richard “Demon” Lara, and Allen Dean “Don” Viola, with head coach Hans “WUrahhhh” Solano and assistant coach Keiya “XDXP” Laureta.

“G2 Blacklist is a '1 + 2 = 4' type of partnership. Two of the most popular and competitive teams in their respective regions working together is something truly special. I think this is a game-changer not just for Wild Rift esports, but for the industry as a whole. Alongside G2, we’re looking forward to bringing the Blacklist International brand to new audiences around the world,” said Tier One Entertainment CEO and co-founder Tryke Gutierrez.

"We’re combining the best of the East and the West to take a new Esports competition by storm. As two major winning organisations, the G2 and Blacklist partnership is one that was created with big ambitions. Blacklist is a winning team, full of successful people that have helped them dominate the mobile esports market. Asia is where Wild Rift is set to succeed and we wanted to be part of it and bring a G2 team to our fans in the region,” said Alban Dechelotte, CEO of G2 Esports, .

G2 Blacklist will be supported by a collaboration with world-renowned Philippine street artist Juanito “Quiccs” Maiquez for a bespoke and exclusive art piece as well as a documentary series titled "The Bootcamp" from Tier One Studios, which will chronicle the journey of the Wild Rift squad.

G2 Blacklist's new roster will make its debut in Phase 2 Qualifiers of the Wild Rift League Asia on Friday against opponent The 300.

