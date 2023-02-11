^

Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 11:15am
Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega
"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega wearing the AVRYN and the Tiro Suit pieces of the all-new adidas Sportswear label
Courtesy of adidas

MANILA, Philippines — Sports giant adidas has come out with a new label for the first time in five decades as adidas Sportswear launched worldwide earlier this week.

Designed to be a complement to adidas' Performance and Originals labels, the new line aims to "level up the wearer's everyday look" using the latest performance technology to bring the same comfort and confidence to the wearer.

The label's debut fronts "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega with its Spring Summer 23 collection with the "All That You Are" campaign.

"The way I express myself, whether this is vocally or aesthetically, is something I personally put a lot of energy into as I know how much power it can have in inspiring others," said Ortega.

"Embracing all that I am and all that I stand for continues to be a journey and through new experiences, I am learning and discovering more sides to myself. I am a huge advocate of expressing all your different pursuits, passions, and traits, whether that is through what you do, what you wear or what you champion – which is why I was so excited to work with adidas on this new label," she added.

The collection is "sporty in essence" as it offers specific performance technologies. At the same time, each piece can be remixed to create a unique look or remain a subtle yet striking fit if worn as is.

The label's debut drops the AVRYN and the Tiro Suit.

Ortega wearing the Tiro Tracksuit
Courtesy of adidas

The AVRYN shoe fuses the brand's BOOST and BOUNCE technology to offer the wearer comfort inside and out. It's available in two colorways, a muted two-tone black and grey with minimal red detailing, and an all-grey version.

Per the brand, the shoe provides a "fresh and versatile look and feel".

The suit collection, meanwhile, reimagines adidas' iconic tracksuit. The Tiro Suit translates sport design cues specifically for Sportswear.

Other pieces in the collection include the Express Dress, the Express Jersey and the Coach Jacket.

The adidas Sportswear collection
Courtesy of adidas

"Expertly blending sport silhouettes with fresh detailing, adidas Sportswear brings together adidas’ latest performance technologies and comfort-first looks to elevate the wearers’ everyday style," said adidas Sportswear Senior Designer Jasmin Bynoe.

The all-new adidas Sportswear pieces are available now nationwide and on adidas.com.ph.

