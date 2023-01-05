^

Sports

Outstanding NSAs

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
January 5, 2023 | 12:00am

Its not difficult to single out the best performing National Sports Associations (NSAs) for 2022. If the gauge is accomplishments on the world stage, the Samahang Weightlifting Ng Pilipinas (SWP) is the runaway choice with Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo pocketing three golds at the World Championships in Bogota last December. An additional feather in the NSAs cap is the recognition given by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to SWP president Monico Puentevella, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame during the IWF Congress in Albania last June.

Puentevella isnt just leaning on Diaz-Naranjos shoulders to bring more glory to the country. Hes developing a youth brigade to take over from Diaz-Naranjo when she retires and the long-term approach got a huge boost with the Philippines collecting 15 gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Uzbekistan last July. While Diaz-Naranjo remains a golden hope for the 2024 Paris Games, Puentevella is looking beyond to get the next generation of lifters ready. Vanessa Sarno, 19, is being groomed as a future Olympic medalist. At the Asian Championships in 2021, she took the gold in the 71kg division and did the same at the SEA Games in Hanoi and the Asian Junior Championships last year.

Diaz-Naranjo, 31, will be challenged in qualifying for the Paris Olympics as her 55kg division has been bumped up to 59kg. It will mean building muscle mass to add strength in competing with bigger lifters. Diaz-Naranjo is setting her sights on a fifth Olympic appearance to tie shooter Martin Gisons record for most campaigns by a Philippine athlete. Gison competed in the 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956 and 1964 Games.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino yesterday singled out nine NSAs for outstanding achievements in 2022. They are in weightlifting, athletics (pole vault), gymnastics, womens football, boxing, jiu-jitsu, sambo, kickboxing and volleyball, not necessarily in order. The NSAs that need improvement, he added, are in aquatics, badminton and table tennis.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) got Tolentinos nod for pole vaulter EJ Obienas rise to global stardom. Obiena, 27, is now ranked world No. 3, the highest ever by an Asian and holds the Asian record of 5.94 meters. PATAFA president Terry Capistrano is credited for paving the way to reinstate Obiena as a national athlete after he was unfairly chastised for alleged misdoings. With Obiena back in focus, he ended the year hauling in 17 medals, including 12 gold, to stay on track for a podium finish in the next Olympics. The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) was another outstanding NSA with Caloy Yulo delivering three golds at the Asian Championships, five golds in the SEA Games and a silver and bronze at the World Championships last year. GAP president Cynthia Carrion set up an award ceremony for Yulo in Manila last month to recognize his efforts and give him an opportunity to interact with media as he will not be back home until after the Paris Olympics to focus on training in Tokyo.

NATIONAL SPORTS ASSOCIATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
With Lastimosa staying, Falcons upbeat on UAAP 86 bid

With Lastimosa staying, Falcons upbeat on UAAP 86 bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
With ace guard Jerom Lastimosa back in the nest for one last flight, Adamson brims with confidence that it can replicate its...
Sports
fbtw
Import duel in PBA Finals

Import duel in PBA Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It was destiny that after over 10 years when Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee and Bay Area’s Andrew Nicholson...
Sports
fbtw
Bachmann takes over Philippine sports agency

Bachmann takes over Philippine sports agency

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission Richard Bachmann was officially sworn in Wednesday and, for the first time, reported for duty...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao-Mayweather exhibition in Japan?

Pacquiao-Mayweather exhibition in Japan?

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao is starting to take the boxing exhibition business seriously.
Sports
fbtw
Giannis scores career-high 55 to ignite Bucks over Wizards

Giannis scores career-high 55 to ignite Bucks over Wizards

11 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points to spark the Milwaukee Bucks in a revenge victory over Washington, ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ricafort takes over as PLDT head coach

By Joey Villar | 37 minutes ago
Rald Ricafort will try to weave his championship magic with another Premier Volleyball League team – the PLDT High Speed Hitters.
Sports
fbtw

Outstanding NSAs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 37 minutes ago
It’s not difficult to single out the best performing National Sports Associations for 2022. If the gauge is accomplishments on the world stage, the Samahang Weightlifting Ng Pilipinas is the runaway choice...
Sports
fbtw

Giannis unloads 55 points

37 minutes ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points to spark the Milwaukee Bucks in a revenge victory over Washington, 123-113, on Tuesday while NBA-best Boston was upset at Oklahoma City.
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Tom Kim eager to start 2023 with a bang in Hawaii

Korea's Tom Kim eager to start 2023 with a bang in Hawaii

10 hours ago
Asia’s newest golf star, Tom Kim, is ready to jump on another whirlwind ride on the PGA Tour as he launches his 2023...
Sports
fbtw
New champion coach takes over PLDT&rsquo;s reins in PVL

New champion coach takes over PLDT’s reins in PVL

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Rald Ricafort will try to weave his championship magic with another Premier Volleyball League team — the PLDT High Speed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with