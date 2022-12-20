Judiciary thwarts AFP in UNTV Cup

Games Wednesday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – PNP vs SSS

3:30 p.m. – DA vs PhilHealth

5 p.m. – NHA vs DENR

MANILA, Philippines – Former PBA players Chester Tolomia and Warren Ybanez delivered the goods as expected, helping power Judiciary to a 73-62 win over Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), 73-62, in the 9th UNTV Cup last Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

In a fitting sequel to his 28-point performance in the team’s 96-76 demolition of the GSIS Furies the last time, Tolomia scattered 27 points while Ybanez added 21 in leading the Magis to a come-from-behind win for a 2-0 record in Group B of the tournament offering P3 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

Still agile at 42, Tolomia completed a double-double by grabbing 16 boards apart from posting four assists and a steal.

In other games of the tournament organized for public servants, Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff evened its record at 1-1 with a 97-89 win over the GSIS Furies while National Housing Authority likewise bounced back from an opening defeat by clobbering Ombudsman, 95-45.

The Magis fell behind by 10 points at the break but outscored the AFP Cavaliers in the next frame, 22-10, to take full control of the game as Tolomia connived with Ybanez and Eric Dionisio in several spurts.

Dionisio had five points and eight boards while Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez was held to just three points after erupting for 15 points the last time.

Former Letran star Boyet Bautista paced the Cavaliers with 19 points.

John Maverick Estabillo and Cris Vincent Delaten led OP-PMS with 23 and 21 points apart from combining for 13 rebounds and five assists.

Jesus Prado was the spearhead of NHA’s onslaught with 19 points — most of them in the first half that saw the Home Masters built a huge 59-24 advantage which they smartly protected to win pulling away.