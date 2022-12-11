^

UST's third straight MVP a testament to Haydee Ong's program, says Soriano

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 3:18pm
Eka Soriano
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigresses has produced another Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Eka Soriano after the sophomore guard netted the plum for UAAP Season 85.

Soriano, who follows up back-to-back MVPs from Grace Irebu back in UAAP Season 81 and 82, credited the accolade to veteran coach Haydee Ong's consistency when it comes to developing her players.

"Nakakatuwa kasi iisa lang din po yung coach na pinanggalingan ng tatlong sunod-sunod po. So, doon pa lang po, makikita mo na iba yung systema — yung galing ng coaches na meron po kami," Soriano said after winning the award on Sunday.

Soriano was the runaway choice for MVP as she finished with 92.286 statistical points (SPs), a far cry from second-ranked Kacey dela Rosa with 77 SPs.

For the 11-3 Tigresses, she finished with 14.36 points, 6.29 rebounds, 7.14 assists and 3.71 steals.

Even with her consistent performance, Soriano admitted that she was surprised to come away with the coveted plum.

"Sobrang 'di ko po siya expect na makukuha ko siya, pero nakaka-proud po kasi, ganito po pala 'yung feeling. Nakakatuwa, nakaka-proud kasi lahat ng tinrabaho ko po, ng teammates ko para tulungan ako ng coaches, eto na po 'yun. Kumbaga, bonus po ito eh," she said.

As for how she wants to move forward next season, Soriano said that she is hopeful for improvement not just for her, but also for the rest of her team.

"Alam ko pong marami pa po akong kailangan i-improve, pero mas... Siguro po, mas kailangan ng mga teammates ko rin po. Kumbaga, hindi lang... Sabi nga po nila, hindi ka mananalo ng isa lang, so dapat lahat kayo nagta-trabaho. Siguro po 'yung maano ko sa teammates ko," she said.

UST finished third in UAAP Season 85. Soriano's teammate Tacky Tacatac was also named to the Mythical Team with her.

