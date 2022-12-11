UAAP womenâ€™s hoops: UST's Soriano is runaway MVP; Blue Eagles' Dela Rosa is top rookie

UAAP women’s hoops: UST's Soriano is runaway MVP; Blue Eagles' Dela Rosa is top rookie

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigresses crowned its third straight MVP in the UAAP women's basketball tournament as Eka Soriano was the runaway choice for the award in UAAP Season 85.

The sophomore guard was awarded the plum on Sunday before Game Two of the finals between NU and La Salle as she garnered 92.286 statistical points (SPs).

During the eliminations, Soriano averaged 14.36 points, 6.29 rebounds, and league bests 7.14 assists and 3.71 steals.

She led the Tigresses to an 11-3 record and reached a do-or-die contest with La Salle in the Final Four. Soriano and the Tigresses, however, fell short of the finals and settled for third place.

Meanwhile, Ateneo's Kacey Dela Rosa flexed her form as she topped the rookie class and came second only to Soriano as she finished with 77 SPs.

The Rookie of the Year, who is also part of the Mythical Team, averaged 16.42 points, 14.08 rebounds, and 3.08 blocks.

Dela Rosa was the league's top blocker and rebounder in the women's tournament.

Ateneo finished in the Final Four for the first time since UAAP Season 79 with a 7-7 record. They fell in one game against the NU Lady Bulldogs in their semifinals match-up.

Dela Rosa's teammate Jhazmin Joson joined her in the Mythical Team with 74.714 SPs.

Also in the Mythical Team are UST's Tacky Tacatac (73.429 SPs), and Adamson's Victoria Adeshina (72.214 SPs).

Though without a representative in the Mythical Team, it will be the NU Lady Bulldogs and the La Salle Lady Archers who will slug it out in the finals later today.

NU, which is seeking a record-tying 7th straight UAAP crown, lead the best-of-three series, 1-0.