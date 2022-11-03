^

Alex Eala zooms to career-best world tennis ranking

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 10:15am
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine teen tennis sensation Alex Eala continued her rise in the pro circuit as she reached a new career-best WTA ranking after a string of three tournaments in Europe.

From ranking 248th, Eala zoomed to World No. 214 shortly after her stint in W100 Shrewsbury. Her three-week schedule was highlighted by a semifinals finish in W80 Poitiers in France just last week.

In 2022, Eala has seen much success, including winning her second pro singles title in Thailand back in April. She reached the final in a W60 tiff in Spain but settled for the runner-up finish.

She also won the US Open Girls' Singles championship for her third Junior Grand Slam title overall.

Additionally, the 17-year-old made her debut for the women's national team in the 31st Southeast Asian Games where she bagged three bronze medals for Team Philippines.

Eala began 2022 ranked 529th in the WTA rankings.

The teen is currently enjoying a short break before diving back into preparations for her next tournaments before the year ends.

