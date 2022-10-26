^

Sports

Mavs laud PBA Motoclub

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
October 26, 2022 | 12:00am

Filoil EcoOil Flying V Center was packed to the rafters when Mavs Phenomenal battled PBA Motoclub in a charity basketball game last Saturday and even if the event ended past midnight, the fans stayed on until the final buzzer. Tickets were sold out within 12 hours when the box office opened a month ago, indicating not only the Mavsselling power but also Motoclubs loyal following. The audience was estimated to be over 6,000 and there were hundreds more who couldnt get in because tickets were gone.

The fans got their moneys worth. The PBA veterans put on a show while the Phenomenal stayed competitive from the opening tip. John Wilson fired eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead Motoclub to an 82-75 win. Sol Mercado and Sunday Salvacion hit 12 points apiece to stake the veterans to an early lead. Mac Cardona provided a highlight with a steal and a transition bucket on a pull-up one-hander then raised his arm to curl his right hand like a hook, reminiscent of his celebrated years as Captain Hook. JayJay Helterbrand, Mercado and Salvacion brought the fans on their feet cheering “Gi-Ne-Braas they revived memories of their Never-Say-Die days. Billy Mamaril, Doug Kramer and Marc Pingris played physical, reminding the Phenomenal that they wont be pushed around by the young guns.

Coach Mavrick Bautista said it was a dream come true for the Mavs to play on the same court as their idols. Also in Motoclubs cast were JC Intal, Rico Maierhofer, KG Canaleta, Roger Yap, Ronald Tubid, Jerwin Gaco, JayR Reyes, Cyrus Baguio, Ryan Arana and Paolo Hubalde. “Ang gagaling pa nila,” said Bautista, a former FEU guard who played under coach Horacio Lim with the likes of Terrence Romeo, Ian Sangalang and Mike Tolomia. “Mga true professionals sila. Kaya nilang mag-showtime at alam nila kung kelan mag-competitive. Ang dami namin natutunan sa kanila.”

Mavs players Richard Velchez, Nem de la Cruz, Carlo Velasco and Joshua Roque said the Motoclub veterans can still hold their own in the PBA if they choose to go back. “Si Mercado pwedeng pwede pa,” they said. “Nag back-to-back threes siya at malakas pa ang kaniyang katawan.” Mercado, 38, said hes not retired from active playing, hinting if there are offers, hes ready to sign. Motoclubs average age is about 40 compared to the Mavs’ 26. Bautista said experience got the better of youth in the contest. Among the over-40 Motoclub players were Helterbrand, 46, Salvacion, 43, Mamaril, 42, Baguio, 42 and Pingris, 41. For winning the game, Motoclub got P300,000 and donated the entire amount to the Childrens Hospital.

Bautista, who started as a skills coach in 2010 and formed the Mavs Phenomenal in 2019, said its his mission to provide a platform for aspiring barangay players to showcase their skills and take their game to the next level. The Phenomenals “Dayo Seriesis a nationwide program where the Mavs visit barangays as far as in Sultan Kudarat to engage local teams and pick up standouts along the way to join their squad. Next month, the Mavs are booked to play in Iligan, Cebu, Bohol and Las Piñas among others. Right now, there are 30 players in the Mavs’ 24-7 basketball camp in Pampanga. Bautista said the Mavs hope to stage more games with Motoclub, maybe in a bigger venue like the Smart Araneta Coliseum, in the future.

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines to join FIFA Women's World Cup trophy tour; more friendlies set

Philippines to join FIFA Women's World Cup trophy tour; more friendlies set

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Philippine women's football team are among five first-timers in the elite competition next year.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief inspects Paris 2024 training facilities

Philippine Olympic chief inspects Paris 2024 training facilities

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Filipino athletes who will make the 2024 Paris Olympics cut will earn the privilege of training a full month before the quadrennial...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP hoops takes one-day break

UAAP hoops takes one-day break

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
After an unpredictable first round, teams get a much-needed calm before the storm as the UAAP Season 85 will not resume to...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals resuscitate NCAA bid, swoop down on Altas

Cardinals resuscitate NCAA bid, swoop down on Altas

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The Mapua Cardinals are doing everything they can to dig their way out of a ravine and back into Final Four contention.
Sports
fbtw
NU alumna Animam says Lady Bulldogs have yet to reach full potential in UAAP 85

NU alumna Animam says Lady Bulldogs have yet to reach full potential in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Animam, who arrived Saturday night from the US, caught the Lady Bulldogs in their final game of the first round in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Paat bucks cramps, leads Crossovers past Titans

Paat bucks cramps, leads Crossovers past Titans

By Joey Villar | 35 minutes ago
Mylene Paat did not let cramps stop her from carrying Chery Tiggo on her back as it repulsed Choco Mucho, 29-27, 18-25, 25-16,...
Sports
fbtw
Que, Lascu&ntilde;a share lead

Que, Lascuña share lead

35 minutes ago
A couple of top guns out to snap a long dry spell took charge with identical 69s while a pair of amateurs, a legend and former...
Sports
fbtw
Padao-Gilbuena pair advances

Padao-Gilbuena pair advances

By Joey Villar | 35 minutes ago
Youthful sensation Jude Michael Padao teamed up well with Harvey Gilbuena as they bested Jackey Mirabueno and Vince Serino,...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters focused on getting better

Fuel Masters focused on getting better

By Olmin Leyba | 35 minutes ago
From a flat 0-3 opening, Phoenix has turned things around to become the hottest team in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with...
Sports
fbtw

GenSan forces rubber vs Bacolod

35 minutes ago
General Santos City bested Bacolod, 77-72, and forced a decider in their quarterfinals matchup last Monday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Batangas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with