Mavs laud PBA Motoclub

Filoil EcoOil Flying V Center was packed to the rafters when Mavs Phenomenal battled PBA Motoclub in a charity basketball game last Saturday and even if the event ended past midnight, the fans stayed on until the final buzzer. Tickets were sold out within 12 hours when the box office opened a month ago, indicating not only the Mavs’ selling power but also Motoclub’s loyal following. The audience was estimated to be over 6,000 and there were hundreds more who couldn’t get in because tickets were gone.

The fans got their money’s worth. The PBA veterans put on a show while the Phenomenal stayed competitive from the opening tip. John Wilson fired eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead Motoclub to an 82-75 win. Sol Mercado and Sunday Salvacion hit 12 points apiece to stake the veterans to an early lead. Mac Cardona provided a highlight with a steal and a transition bucket on a pull-up one-hander then raised his arm to curl his right hand like a hook, reminiscent of his celebrated years as Captain Hook. JayJay Helterbrand, Mercado and Salvacion brought the fans on their feet cheering “Gi-Ne-Bra” as they revived memories of their Never-Say-Die days. Billy Mamaril, Doug Kramer and Marc Pingris played physical, reminding the Phenomenal that they won’t be pushed around by the young guns.

Coach Mavrick Bautista said it was a dream come true for the Mavs to play on the same court as their idols. Also in Motoclub’s cast were JC Intal, Rico Maierhofer, KG Canaleta, Roger Yap, Ronald Tubid, Jerwin Gaco, JayR Reyes, Cyrus Baguio, Ryan Arana and Paolo Hubalde. “Ang gagaling pa nila,” said Bautista, a former FEU guard who played under coach Horacio Lim with the likes of Terrence Romeo, Ian Sangalang and Mike Tolomia. “Mga true professionals sila. Kaya nilang mag-showtime at alam nila kung kelan mag-competitive. Ang dami namin natutunan sa kanila.”

Mavs players Richard Velchez, Nem de la Cruz, Carlo Velasco and Joshua Roque said the Motoclub veterans can still hold their own in the PBA if they choose to go back. “Si Mercado pwedeng pwede pa,” they said. “Nag back-to-back threes siya at malakas pa ang kaniyang katawan.” Mercado, 38, said he’s not retired from active playing, hinting if there are offers, he’s ready to sign. Motoclub’s average age is about 40 compared to the Mavs’ 26. Bautista said experience got the better of youth in the contest. Among the over-40 Motoclub players were Helterbrand, 46, Salvacion, 43, Mamaril, 42, Baguio, 42 and Pingris, 41. For winning the game, Motoclub got P300,000 and donated the entire amount to the Children’s Hospital.

Bautista, who started as a skills coach in 2010 and formed the Mavs Phenomenal in 2019, said it’s his mission to provide a platform for aspiring barangay players to showcase their skills and take their game to the next level. The Phenomenal’s “Dayo Series” is a nationwide program where the Mavs visit barangays as far as in Sultan Kudarat to engage local teams and pick up standouts along the way to join their squad. Next month, the Mavs are booked to play in Iligan, Cebu, Bohol and Las Piñas among others. Right now, there are 30 players in the Mavs’ 24-7 basketball camp in Pampanga. Bautista said the Mavs hope to stage more games with Motoclub, maybe in a bigger venue like the Smart Araneta Coliseum, in the future.