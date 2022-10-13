^

Valdez makes triumphant return as Cool Smashers repulse High Speed Hitters

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 5:23pm
Alyssa Valdez
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Valdez made a winning comeback to the Creamline Cool Smashers as they bested the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-22, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference opener at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Valdez, who played her first game since August after going down with dengue fever, showed no rust as she provided consistent offense in the four-set battle.

The former Ateneo standout scored a key point to cap off a 4-1 run for the Cool Smashers to create distance, 23-20, in the victory-clinching fourth set.

She had an all-around game of 17 points, 13 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions.

Ced Domingo copped Player of the Game honors with 17 points on 11 attacks, three blocks and three aces.

Domingo scored the game-winner for the Cool Smashers.

But it was no walk in the park for Creamline, which opened their bid for a calendar grand slam.

The High Speed Hitters battled back from a 21-23 deficit in the third salvo to take the extended set and force Creamline into a fourth frame.

PLDT also looked at pace to take the match to a winner-take-all fifth set when Mika Reyes scored to tie the fourth set late, 19-all.

But that was when Cremaline uncorked a 4-1 push to put the game out of reach for the High Speed Hitters.

"Syempre yung PLDT talagang sobrang nagprepare din sila. Maganda yung scouting nila sa game namin, naka-adjust sila sa third set." said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses after the game.

"Tapos yung breaks of the game sa bandang dulo, hindi napunta sa amin. Pero hindi naman kami nag-rattle sa fourth set. So we keep on playing naman palagi." he added.

Creamline reinforcement Yeliz Basa also had 17 markers for the Cool Smashers while Jema Galanza added 13 points.

Two-time MVP Tots Carlos sat out the game to rest per doctor's advice.

Elena Samoilenko had 24 markers for the High Speed Hitters in the loss. Reyes added 11 points to pace the locals.

The Cool Smashers play the Petro Gazz Angels next on Tuesday, October 18, while the High Speed Hitters face off against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, October 20.

