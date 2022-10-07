^

Sports

Aside from sports, OKBet lends hand in entertainment

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay
October 7, 2022 | 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines – Sports and entertainment always go hand in hand.

The other day I was invited by OKBet, Philippine sports’ latest supporter, to the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila to witness their project of supporting Mr. & Ms. Chinatown 2022, where the candidates made their first live appearance after their initial reveal on October 2 on social media.

The 16 contestants introduced themselves and their advocacies to a live audience, the first in two years after the entire country was placed on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In attendance was Ms. Chinatown Foundation chairman Wilson Agbayani.

CHiNOY TV president Alvin Kingson Tan also announced a three-part documentary series that will showcase the candidates’ journeys over the course of the pageant, to be aired on CNN Philippines starting on October 16. The show concludes on coronation night, October 30 with airing a week after, on November 6. 

“There’s a lot of surprises in store,” Tan exclaimed.

OKBet’s Vice President for Marketing Business Development Robert Chen then took the opportunity to thank the MMCT’s organizers for allowing them to support the pageant. 

“Aside from supporting young athletes, OKBet also supports young generations from different fields, even in the field of pageantry,” Chen said. 

The event coincided with OKBet’s Sports Day, where the local gaming platform launched its Play It Forward campaign. 

Following through with its commitment to support and develop the next generation of Filipino athletes, the company is set to open a youth basketball camp this month of October. 

The participants will be trained by players and coaching staff from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League team GenSan Warriors OKBet, who were present at the launch.

