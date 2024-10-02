Philippines warns Timor-Leste of POGO risks, requests Teves' extradition anew

MANILA, Philippines — In a diplomatic mission to Timor-Leste, Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla met with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta and other top officials on Tuesday, October 1, warning of the possible relocation of online scam companies.

Secretary Remulla, who was on a state visit, cautioned Timor-Leste about the challenges associated with POGOs, urging officials to "critically examine the broader implications of welcoming POGOs and how these activities might affect its domestic affairs," according to a statement from the Department of Justice

“It was relayed that there are reports indicating Timor Leste as one of the possible destinations where POGO operations could transfer,” the DOJ’s news release read.

The warning comes as the Philippines tightens regulations on POGOs, with authorities investigating illegal operations and individuals connected to them.

Recent measures include downgrading specialized visas for foreign POGO workers to tourist visas, effective October 16, giving them 60 days to leave the country or face involuntary repatriation. As of September 24, the Bureau of Immigration had recorded 5,955 downgraded visas for POGO workers.

Extradition request

During the meeting, Remulla also addressed the case of Arnolfo Teves Jr., a former Philippine lawmaker currently detained there. Teves faces multiple criminal charges in the Philippines, including one related to the murder of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023.

"This case is about delivering justice under the rule of law and ensuring that those responsible for these heinous crimes are held accountable," Remulla said.

“We continue to respect the sovereignty and legal processes of Timor Leste, but we are steadfast in our resolve to pursue justice for the victims in the Philippines," he added.

While the Timor-Leste Tribunal de Recursos granted the Philippines' request to extradite Teves, the court recently ordered a re-submission of evidence after Teves's legal team challenged the ruling on procedural grounds.

What's next for Teves? Upon his return, Teves will face multiple criminal charges, including one connected to the murder of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023.

He is also implicated in several other criminal cases related to a series of killings in 2019.

Both Teves and his brother, Pryde Henry Teves, who was arrested on June 20, have been classified as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

Teves has been in detention in Timor-Leste since March by virtue of the Interpol red list against him.