^

Sports

Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 4:56pm
Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder
Kai Sotto
Instagram / Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines – Buoyed by a historic win against the Phoenix Suns, Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers shoot for another upset against Oklahoma City Thunder in a bid to sweep their NBL X NBA Tour at the Paycom Center.

Game time is at 7:30 a.m. (Manila time) with the Australian ball club featuring the 7-foot-3 Filipino sensation seeking a perfect ending to its American trip after a giant 134-124 stunner over the Suns earlier this week.

Standing on the 36ers’ way is a familiar player in sophomore Thunder Josh Giddey, who played for Adelaide before being the sixth pick of OKC in the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft.

Giddey, 19, has been warming up for his anticipated tough duel against his former team with impressive campaign so far in OKC’s preseason games against the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The versatile guard nearly dropped a 14-point, 12-rebound, 9-assist triple-double in OKC’s 112-101 win over Denver. He then put up 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in the Thunder’s narrow 98-96 loss against the Mavericks.

But the 36ers are up for the challenge with Craig Randall and Robert Franks leading the way after erupting for 35 and 32 points, respectively, against the Suns featuring the Big 3 of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Sotto, the 7-foot-3 wunderkind, is expected to deliver as well after his efficient 11-point outing against Phoenix in only 18 minutes of play.

The 36ers last time out became the first overseas ball club to beat an NBA team since Turkey’s Fenerbahce bested the Brooklyn Nets in 2015.

Adelaide will troop back to Australia after the NBL X NBA Tour to formally begin its regular season campaign next Thursday against Tasmania.

ADELAIDE 36ERS

KAI SOTTO

NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY

THUNDER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UAAP: Looking at the Ateneo&rsquo;s 1st round win over NU

UAAP: Looking at the Ateneo’s 1st round win over NU

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Watching Ateneo defeat National University, 77-60, I thought of two things.
Sports
fbtw
Eala blanks Smith

Eala blanks Smith

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala blanked home bet Alana Smith, 6-0, 6-0, and rolled into the main draw of the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California...
Sports
fbtw
Meet the Philippine team bound for the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Qatar

Meet the Philippine team bound for the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Qatar

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The final 10 players have been selected to represent the Philippines in the fourth edition of the Street Child World Cup that...
Sports
fbtw

Will to win

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas draftee William Navarro has until March next year for his national team contract to expire and wasn’t allowed to join Seoul Samsung of the Korean league because of an existing live SBP commitment that’s...
Sports
fbtw
UCFC finds new home at New Clark City Athletics Stadium

UCFC finds new home at New Clark City Athletics Stadium

By Anthony Suntay | 7 hours ago
The home of a sports team is paramount to their success. You need to have a solid base for you to have your support system...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Malixi rises again, rules ICTSI Riviera by 2

Malixi rises again, rules ICTSI Riviera by 2

1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi pulled off another victory so unlike in her Valley leg romp that had kept her in the Ladies Philippine Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Historic bareknuckle exhibition fights highlight latest URCC card

Historic bareknuckle exhibition fights highlight latest URCC card

1 hour ago
The first-ever bareknuckle exhibition bouts are set to spice up the Philippine fight scene as Universal Reality Combat Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen looks for 'perfect weekend' in Japan to retain title

Verstappen looks for 'perfect weekend' in Japan to retain title

1 hour ago
Max Verstappen said Thursday that he needs "a perfect weekend" to clinch his second straight Formula One championship at this...
Sports
fbtw
Torre inducted into World Chess Hall of Fame

Torre inducted into World Chess Hall of Fame

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
For trailblazing Asian chess for almost half a century, Filipino Grandmaster Eugenio Torre was aptly carved a special place...
Sports
fbtw
Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Alex Eala banked on a dominant clincher to shrug off home bet Dalayna Hewitt, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0, and progress to the second round...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with