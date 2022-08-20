^

After Valdez, Sato also to sit out AVC Cup for Women

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 20, 2022 | 3:48pm
After Valdez, Sato also to sit out AVC Cup for Women
Risa Sato (5)
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers will be missing another one of its key cogs in the upcoming 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women, with middle blocker Risa Sato set to sit out the competition.

As per Creamline's Michele Gumabao, Sato becomes the second player to miss the tiff after captain Alyssa Valdez went down with dengue.

"Aside from Alyssa Valdez, Risa Sato will also be sitting out for the AVC," Gumabao told reporters after the pre-tournament press conference held at the Discovery Suits Ortigas on Saturday.

"Two of our players who weren’t lined up on the original roster namely Rizza Mandapat and Lorie Bernardo will be joining us for this tournament," she added.

Gumabao said that Sato will not be able to play due to health reasons.

Meanwhile, head coach Sherwin Meneses and acting captain Jia Morado-de Guzman are doubtful to be at the opening game for Creamline against Vietnam on Sunday.

Gumabao said that they will be returning "very soon" but remained non-committal about their appearance in the first game.

"They will be joining us very soon," said Gumabao.

Despite all the setbacks, Gumabao said that the Cool Smashers, who have taken on the challenge to represent the national team following their championship in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference last week, will pull out all the stops to represent the country well.

"Whoever we have on the court, we will do our best," she said.

After Vietnam, on deck for the Philippines are five-time champions China on Tuesday, Iran on Wednesday and South Korea on Thursday.

After Valdez, Sato also to sit out AVC Cup for Women

