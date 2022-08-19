Dengue-stricken Alyssa Valdez to sit out AVC Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Valdez, Rebisco Philippines team’s leader and heart and soul, will not be seeing action in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup unfolding Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City due to dengue.

Sources said Valdez is currently confined in a hospital and being treated right now for the disease she may have contracted during a recent vacation in Palawan with celebrity friends.

Valdez, in fact, was absent in the team photo shoot recently.

“Alyssa is hospitalized because of dengue and she will be out the whole of AVC Cup,” the same source told The STAR Friday.

Valdez and 13 other Creamline players earned the right to represent the country in the nine-day event after topping the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference just less than a week ago.

And Valdez isn’t the only player that may miss the event that drew participation from nine countries including regional powerhouses China, Japan, Korea and Thailand.

There were reports that coach Sherwin Meneses and setter Jia de Guzman could also be out due to health protocols.

But if things improved following more tests Sunday, Meneses and de Guzman could still make it in time for the event.

For sure, Valdez would be out for the whole duration of the tournament.

There were reports that Choco Mucho’s Kat Tolentino is being eyed as replacement for Valdez.

“So far they’re trying to add Kat (Tolentino) but they only have until this afternoon, said the same source.

The other members of the team are Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Risa Sato, Ced Domingo, Jeanette Panaga, Michele Gumabao, Ella de Jesus, Pau Soriano, Kyla Atienza, Kyle Negrito, Rose Vargas and Fille Cayetano.