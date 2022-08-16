Smart Omega clinches back-to-back Garena Masters title

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Omega retained their Call of Duty Mobile crown after outlasting Blacklist International Ultimate, 3-2, in the Garena Masters Season Three Grand Finals at the Manila Marriott Hotel last August 14.

A rematch of the Season Two grand finals, this time it was Blacklist International Ultimate that came from the lower brackets in hopes of avenging their defeat earlier this year.

The Season One champions wasted no time in taking a 250-221 win in game mode Hardpoint at the Firing Range map. But Smart Omega answered back by taking a 7-3 win in the Search and Destroy (Standoff) map and a 3-1 victory in the Control (Raid) map. Hoping to prolong the game, Blacklist once again dominated at the second Hardpoint map, 250-169, to tie the series and force a decider.

But Smart Omega were not deterred as they took an early lead in the final Search and Destroy map, and eventually won, 7-3.

Both teams will represent the Philippines in the regional Garena Finals, where the top two squads will qualify for the Call of Duty Mobile World Championships.