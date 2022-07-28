^

Sports

Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 1:41pm
Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go
Lydia De Vega-Mercado's daughter Stephanie (center) receives a check worth Php250,000 from Chooks-to-Go represented by Olympians Onyok Velasco (L) and Eumir Marcial (R)
Chooks-to-Go

MANILA, Philippines ?— Help continues to pour in for ailing track and field icon Lydia De Vega-Mercado as she continues to battle breast cancer.

Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning of the athlete's situation.

De Vega-Mercado, dubbed as Asia's fastest woman in her hey day, is in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery earlier this month.

"Madame Lydia is a living legend in Philippine sports, a true queen," said Mascariñas. "During her heyday, she was someone we looked up to as she broke barriers for the Filipina athlete."

Mascariñas gave the check to De Vega-Mercado's daughter Stephanie and son-in-law David.

Stephanie was the one who called for help for her mother's condition and revealed that De Vega-Mercado had been battling the illness since 2018.

The former volleyball player expressed her thanks to Mascariñas for the contribution.

"Sobrang heartwarming because hindi naman kaila sa atin na my mom left for Singapore to work there. Ngayon kasama na natin siya. We are very happy at we are very thankful sa lahat nang sumusuporta sa kanya at tumutulong para maka-recover siya," she said.

Giving the check to Stepahnie were Olympians Eumir Marcial and Onyok Velasco.

De Vega-Mercado herself was a two-time Olympian, having represented the Philippines in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics.

CHOOKS TO GO

LYDIA DE VEGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After a six-year reign in the Singapore promotion, Vera lost his strap to India's Arjan Bhullar with a TKO loss in ONE: Dangal...
Sports
fbtw
Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning...
Sports
fbtw
UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
As part of their build-up for the next UAAP season later this year, the defending champions are participating in multiple...
Sports
fbtw
'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Volunteers are one of the key parts of any big event. The Southeast Asian Games saw around 9,000 volunteers when the country...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Rhenz Abando leaves Letran, goes pro in KBL

Rhenz Abando leaves Letran, goes pro in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Korean Basketball League team Anyang KGC, who were runners-up in the league's recent season, announced Abando's signing on...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen's 'change of mentality' leads to demolition of Blackwater

Beermen's 'change of mentality' leads to demolition of Blackwater

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With the way the Beermen thrashed the Bossing, it would've been quite difficult to remember that the latter had actually come...
Sports
fbtw
IRONKIDS PH sets the spotlight on youngsters

IRONKIDS PH sets the spotlight on youngsters

2 hours ago
The future of Philippine triathlon finally gets the chance to showcase their wares in pursuit of honors in the IRONKIDS ...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Perez seeks huge comeback win in UFC 277

Alex Perez seeks huge comeback win in UFC 277

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
While the rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes is getting most of the attention for UFC 277, what could possibly...
Sports
fbtw
QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

3 hours ago
Mateo Rivas upended No. 2 Darwin Cosca in the semis then clipped Joshua Diva, 6-3, 6-2, to snare the boys’ 16-and-under...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with