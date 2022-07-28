Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Lydia De Vega-Mercado's daughter Stephanie (center) receives a check worth Php250,000 from Chooks-to-Go represented by Olympians Onyok Velasco (L) and Eumir Marcial (R)

MANILA, Philippines ?— Help continues to pour in for ailing track and field icon Lydia De Vega-Mercado as she continues to battle breast cancer.

Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning of the athlete's situation.

De Vega-Mercado, dubbed as Asia's fastest woman in her hey day, is in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery earlier this month.

"Madame Lydia is a living legend in Philippine sports, a true queen," said Mascariñas. "During her heyday, she was someone we looked up to as she broke barriers for the Filipina athlete."

Mascariñas gave the check to De Vega-Mercado's daughter Stephanie and son-in-law David.

Stephanie was the one who called for help for her mother's condition and revealed that De Vega-Mercado had been battling the illness since 2018.

The former volleyball player expressed her thanks to Mascariñas for the contribution.

"Sobrang heartwarming because hindi naman kaila sa atin na my mom left for Singapore to work there. Ngayon kasama na natin siya. We are very happy at we are very thankful sa lahat nang sumusuporta sa kanya at tumutulong para maka-recover siya," she said.

Giving the check to Stepahnie were Olympians Eumir Marcial and Onyok Velasco.

De Vega-Mercado herself was a two-time Olympian, having represented the Philippines in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics.