Help needed as cancer-stricken track and field great Lydia De Vega in 'critical condition'

Lydia De Vega waves to fans during the awards rites in the 1981 SEA Games.

MANILA, Philippines – The family of Philippine track and field legend Lydia De Vega-Mercado has issued a call for financial help as they revealed the former trackster's health condition on Wednesday.

De Vega-Mercado's daughter and volleyball player Paneng Mercado-de Koenigswarter posted on her social media that the former has been battling breast cancer since 2018.

Mercado-de Koenigswarter said that her mother's condition is "quickly worsening" despite having undergone many procedures — including brain surgery.

Mercado-de Koenigswarter called for financial help in battling De Vega-Mercado's illness.

"I am requesting everyone to please pray for her in this desperate time of need. If anyone would like to assist financially to cover her medical expenses, any donation would be deeply and whole-heartedly appreciated," wrote Mercado-de Koenigswarter.

De Vega-Mercado was deemed as "Asia's fastest woman" during in her prime in the 1980s.

The 57-year-old has collected multiple medals for the Philippines across competitions like the Asian Athletics Championships, Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games.

In the SEA Games alone, De Vega-Mercado is a winner of nine gold medals. She also won two golds in the Asian Games.

Until 2020, De Vega-Mercado held the national record for the women's 100-meter dash with her time of 11.28 seconds.

De Vega-Mercado was also among one of the flag bearers during the opening ceremonies of the 2019 SEA Games here in Manila.