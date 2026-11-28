EDITORIAL - Children’s Month

National Children’s Month is ending with two grade school students recuperating from knife wounds inflicted by their 12-year-old schoolmate in Caloocan City.

Using a kitchen knife that he concealed in a book, the 12-year-old sixth grader attacked an 11-year-old Grade 6 girl and a nine-year-old boy in Grade 4 during their early morning formation on Nov. 25 at the lobby of the Kalayaan Elementary School in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Police said the girl was stabbed seven times while the boy was hit twice. Both were rushed to a hospital where doctors, fortunately, saw that the injuries were superficial.

The psychological wounds, however, could run deeper, not only for both the victims and their assailant, but also for the other students as well as the teachers in the elementary school.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the assailant, who has been placed under the custody of the city’s Social Welfare and Development Office, had been groomed to commit violence through Roblox and TikTok. The groomer has not yet been identified and caught.

Probers are verifying the assailant’s claim that he had retaliated for the bullying and physical abuse he had suffered, including being slapped and ridiculed by fellow students.

School bullying has yet to be properly addressed by authorities. The country was tagged as the world’s bullying capital after the problem was seen as one of the key reasons for the poor performance of Filipino 15-year-old students in the Program for International Student Assessment.

The rise of nihilistic violent extremism targeting minors, facilitated by digital technology, has complicated the bullying problem. Laws have been passed promoting mental health care, but the resources are lacking and implementation has been spotty.

Children in this country face not only mental health issues but also the many problems related to poverty: poor nutrition that leads to physical and mental stunting; substandard education and inadequate health care; domestic violence and risk of online sexual abuse and exploitation, often by adults in the household.

National Children’s Month highlights the urgency of decisively addressing these problems that impact lives and the country’s future.