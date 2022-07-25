More sports content

The Philippines will experience a boom of even more sports content in the coming months. Much will be fueled by the demand for online content for betting, and the vacuum from e-sabong. Another big chunk of programming will come from the reformatting of an existing TV station network. Although some of it won’t be available in the country on some betting platforms, all of the content will emanate from the Philippines.

In the void currently left by the cessation of online sabong, the first sport to create nearly continuous content is billiards. The innovative team of Sharks has gathered the best players in the nation and from other countries, and is now testing its streaming service. This is a big boost to the livelihood of many pool players, who no longer have to travel overseas and take their chances in international competitions.

Another sport that will follow soon is a technology-based alternative to cockfighting itself. A venue / studio is currently being built in a private facility in central Luzon. Soon, the injury-free chicken battles will be streamed to select markets, and hopefully will find its niche in the gaming community. The potential for this sport is tremendous.

The third sport is 3X3 basketball, which is under consideration by at least two big-time politicians who love sports. This will provide a big impetus to the new Olympic sport, and provide income for hundreds of players and technical officials. If successful, it will be the first tournament of its kind in the world.

As mentioned, a long-dormant television network is going to be revamped as a family-oriented broadcaster. Naturally, it will carry sports content and bid for international events, as well. This channel will be a new player and an unknown factor in the competition for sports content on television. In addition, Peoples Television is also planning to strengthen its sports group, by way of acquiring more personnel and bidding for more events. PTV Sports scored a coup Friday via an exclusive interview with World Games gold medalist Junna Tsukii, who had just flown back to the country from her triumph in Alabama.

If more marketers can figure out how to modify other sports to fit a faster pace, the international betting market is waiting to test out new content. As this writer has said before, the amounts being wagered globally are simply mind-boggling.