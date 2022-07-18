^

Sports

Tacloban ousts Cebu from Wesley So Cup play-in contention

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 10:56am
Tacloban ousts Cebu from Wesley So Cup play-in contention

MANILA, Philippines – If it is possible that “mahiwaga ang chess,” it can also be cruel.

Tacloban crushed the Cebu Machers, 16-5, in Wesley So Cup completion last weekend. They outscored Cebu and allowed them only two points each from blitz and rapid play en route to the rout.

Andrew Casiano, Jimmy Ty Jr., Catherine Pojas, Melvin Merelos and Remegio Galenzoga all took the three points available from their match-ups in giving Tacloban the win.

Only Lincoln Yap, Dennis Navales and NM Elwin Retanal were able to score for Cebu.

Tacloban rolled all over hapless Pagadian, 20-1, in the second match of the double-header to cement their hold on to the eighth spot in the Southern Division of PCAP’s second conference, the Wesley So Cup, and the twice-to-beat advantage in the play-in. 

Cebu was crushed by the rampaging Iloilo Kisela Knights in their second match, 18-3. 

After finishing with identical 9-25 in the first two conferences of PCAP’s maiden season, the Machers’ downward spiral has been mollifying.

They finished with a 1-9 in last year’s third conference and did not advance to the second and third rounds of the eliminations. They did mount a comeback in the most recent All-Filipino Cup, and their 6-28 record got them into the play-in. However, Camarines bowled them over, 16-5.  

Whatever the final results from the final day of the elimination round on Wednesday, July 20, Caramines-Iriga (14-19) and Tacloban (11-22) will take on Palawan-Albay (9-24) and Cagayan de Oro (8-25), respectively, come the play-in to determine who will advance to the play-offs.

Cebu is at 6-27 and will play Zamboanga on Wednesday.

CHESS

PCAP

WESLEY SO CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena flagged by US Immigration

Obiena flagged by US Immigration

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents for over 12 hours on suspicion...
Sports
fbtw
Sweet payback: Filipinas blank Thais 3-0 to claim historic AFF Women's Championship crown

Sweet payback: Filipinas blank Thais 3-0 to claim historic AFF Women's Championship crown

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
The Philippine women's national football team are the winners of the AFF Women's Championship for the first time ever after...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falls vs New Zealand, faces Japan in FIBA Asia Cup KO game

Gilas falls vs New Zealand, faces Japan in FIBA Asia Cup KO game

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas faltered in their FIBA Asia Cup clash against New Zealand, 92-75, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas seek place in history

Filipinas seek place in history

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
First, they clinched a historic ticket to the prestigious FIFA Women’s World Cup. Then they captured a first medal in...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 girds for grand Cebu return

IRONMAN 70.3 girds for grand Cebu return

12 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines is all primed for a big return from a long hiatus, drawing close to 2,000 triathletes for the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
History-making Fraser-Pryce bags fifth 100m title; US wins 4 crowns

History-making Fraser-Pryce bags fifth 100m title; US wins 4 crowns

22 minutes ago
Jamaica's Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce made history Sunday (Monday, Manila time) as she bagged a fifth world 100m title, as Team...
Sports
fbtw
AFF champs Filipinas vow to put on a show in World Cup

AFF champs Filipinas vow to put on a show in World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Hours after beating Thailand 3-nil in the final at Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday, Annis said that the regional tiff can...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic hopes Filipinas AFF win becomes catalyst for Philippine football

Stajcic hopes Filipinas AFF win becomes catalyst for Philippine football

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As his wards were able to bring home the trophy in front of a packed stadium, Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic believes this...
Sports
fbtw
Dream crown for Philippine Football

Dream crown for Philippine Football

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Underneath a star-less sky at a historic stadium filled with the most excited, ready-to-rock audience not seen since probably...
Sports
fbtw
Biado misses podium finish, Caceres 14th in duathlon

Biado misses podium finish, Caceres 14th in duathlon

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippines suffered painful defeats as cue artist Carlo Biado and duathletes Kim Mangrobang and Fer Caceres fell by the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with