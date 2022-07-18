Tacloban ousts Cebu from Wesley So Cup play-in contention

MANILA, Philippines – If it is possible that “mahiwaga ang chess,” it can also be cruel.

Tacloban crushed the Cebu Machers, 16-5, in Wesley So Cup completion last weekend. They outscored Cebu and allowed them only two points each from blitz and rapid play en route to the rout.

Andrew Casiano, Jimmy Ty Jr., Catherine Pojas, Melvin Merelos and Remegio Galenzoga all took the three points available from their match-ups in giving Tacloban the win.

Only Lincoln Yap, Dennis Navales and NM Elwin Retanal were able to score for Cebu.

Tacloban rolled all over hapless Pagadian, 20-1, in the second match of the double-header to cement their hold on to the eighth spot in the Southern Division of PCAP’s second conference, the Wesley So Cup, and the twice-to-beat advantage in the play-in.

Cebu was crushed by the rampaging Iloilo Kisela Knights in their second match, 18-3.

After finishing with identical 9-25 in the first two conferences of PCAP’s maiden season, the Machers’ downward spiral has been mollifying.

They finished with a 1-9 in last year’s third conference and did not advance to the second and third rounds of the eliminations. They did mount a comeback in the most recent All-Filipino Cup, and their 6-28 record got them into the play-in. However, Camarines bowled them over, 16-5.

Whatever the final results from the final day of the elimination round on Wednesday, July 20, Caramines-Iriga (14-19) and Tacloban (11-22) will take on Palawan-Albay (9-24) and Cagayan de Oro (8-25), respectively, come the play-in to determine who will advance to the play-offs.

Cebu is at 6-27 and will play Zamboanga on Wednesday.