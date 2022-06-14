^

Sports

MPBL: Nueva Ecija stretches streak; Pasig triumphs

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 12:03pm
MPBL: Nueva Ecija stretches streak; Pasig triumphs
Carlo Lastimosa stars in Pasig's 68-64 victory over San Juan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija continued to flaunt its strength with a 107-81 crushing of Imus Monday night in the OKBet-MPBL 4th Season presented by Extreme at the the Batangas City Coliseum.

The star-studded Rice Vanguards surged ahead by as many as 33 points, 105-72, on a lay-up by homegrown John Arenas with 2:09 seconds left to tally their fourth straight victory in as many starts.

John Bryon Villarias again sparkled for the Rice Vanguards with 18 points and five steals while Michael Mabulac did his share with 15 points and nine rebounds.

They were supported by Will McAloney and Renz Palma with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Imus, which tumbled to 1-3, got 19 points from homegrown icon Ian Melencio and 16 points from Adrian Celada.

Resurgent Pasig bested San Juan, 68-64, in the tight nightcap to rev up its drive in the 22-team tournament.

Trailing, 63-64, with 1:10 to go, the Realtors blanked the Knights the rest of the way and knocked in 5 points to preserve their third straight victory after dropping their first game.

Jun Manzo canned his two charities to push Pasig back on top after which Carlo Lastimosa drilled in a jumper for a 67-64 count with still 26 seconds to go.

The Realtors tightened up their defenses to force a turnover by Clint Dominguez, who gave up a foul on Marc Tamayo, with time down to 18 seconds.

Tamayo missed the first but converted the second for the final tally that pushed San Juan down to 1-3.

Lastimosa scored 22 points and Manzo 18 to complement the 13-point, 13-rebound effort of Jason Melano.

San Juan got 18 points and 9 rebounds from Jammer Jamito and 12 points plus 4 rebounds from 6-foot-7 Christian Bunag of the Mapua Cardinals.

The MPBL goes to the Bacoor Strike Gym on Tuesday with a triple-bill featuring the debuting Bacoor Strikers against the Mindoro Tamaraws (0-5) at 9 p.m.

Other games pit Makati (1-3) against Laguna (0-1) at 5 p.m. and Sarangani (4-0) against GenSan (1-3) at 7 p.m. Both Sarangani and GenSan are being supported by OKBet.

CARLO LASTIMOSA

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

2 days ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may have a difficult time fighting again in the United States if he decides to come back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Butler brushes off Casimero

Butler brushes off Casimero

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler isn’t inclined to stake his crown against former titlist Johnriel Casimero even...
Sports
fbtw
New Filipina weightlifting prospect emerges, wins medals in world youth tiff

New Filipina weightlifting prospect emerges, wins medals in world youth tiff

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
There is another potential heiress to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s throne as queen of Philippine we...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas plunges into action in Asian U16

Gilas plunges into action in Asian U16

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
The Gilas Youth team battles Kuwait and Japan in back-to-back games in less than 24 hours to fire off its return to international...
Sports
fbtw
After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Sotto is racing against time to improve his draft stock and make a good impression with the NBA Draft just 11 days away....
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Mayweather to face MMA fighter in Japan exhibition

Mayweather to face MMA fighter in Japan exhibition

1 hour ago
Newly enshrined Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight Japanese mixed martial arts star Mikuru Asakura in a September...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors on verge of another NBA crown after Game 5 win

Warriors on verge of another NBA crown after Game 5 win

1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors moved one win away from a fourth NBA championship in seven years after a 104-94 Game Five win.
Sports
fbtw
Banned Mickelson hopes to play on PGA Tour again

Banned Mickelson hopes to play on PGA Tour again

2 hours ago
Phil Mickelson said he hopes to play PGA Tour events again in future despite being banned from the circuit after joining the...
Sports
fbtw
Converge proves worth as PBA contender

Converge proves worth as PBA contender

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Three games into its PBA debut, Converge has slowly but surely proven its mettle as a highly-competitive bunch capable of...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay lifter shines in World Youth

Pinay lifter shines in World Youth

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Rose Jean Ramos, a 17-year-old weightlifter from Zamboanga, showed her worth as another possible successor to Hidilyn Diaz’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with