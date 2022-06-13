^

PBA Player of the Week Malonzo powers NorthPort to 2-0 start

June 13, 2022 | 3:20pm
Jamie Malonzo averaged an all-around game of 18.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in the two outings NorthPort played so far
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Malonzo is proving to be the next big thing for NorthPort.

The Filipino-American wingman has raised his game a notch higher in his sophomore year and is one of the main reasons for the Batang Pier’s fast start in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Malonzo averaged an all-around game of 18.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in the two outings the team played so far that resulted in wins over Rain or Shine (91-84) and Terrafirma (100-86).

The Batang Pier’s 2-0 record earned them a share of the early lead with San Miguel a week into the season-opening meet.

The efficiency and big numbers Malonzo churned out to fill in the gap at the middle for the undersized Batang Pier earned him the season’s first Player of the Year honor from the PBA Press Corps.

Proof of how Malonzo has become a force to be reckoned with inside is his league-leading 15.5 rebound average per game early in the season.

“Kapag rumi-rebound siya ang dali naming manalo. Siya talaga yung isa sa mga key pieces namin. Kapag rumi-rebound siya, nakakatakbo kami,” said teammate Robert Bolick of the 6-foot-7, high-flying forward. “Maganda yung mindset niya, pag sinabi mo, gagawin talaga niya.”

Malonzo is likewise tied at no. 3 in steals with 2.5 per game, ninth in scoring at 18.5 points, and 10th in block shots with 1.0 per outing.

He beat out the San Miguel duo of Vic Manuel and CJ Perez for the weekly plum.

Others considered for the plum by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat were Bolick, June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross of San Miguel, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Reynel Hugnatan, and the trio of Christian Standhardinger, Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra.

