Talking to Fil-Chinese UFC fighter Ramona Pascual

SINGAPORE – Ramona Pascual is a woman of many worlds.

Her parents are of Chinese origin but born and raised in the Philippines. Ramona, like the rest of her siblings, were born in Hong Kong when her parents relocated. And she was educated in the United States which explains her fluency in the English language.

And now, she is returning to Asia’s ultimate melting pot in Singapore for UFC 275 Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The match will be fought at 6:30 a.m.

Ramona will be fighting Joselyn Edwards (10-4-0, 1-1 in the UFC) in the undercards — the first fight of this huge event.

For Pascual, it will be her second UFC fight. For Edwards, it will be her third.

The Panamanian fighter is also coming off a similar unanimous decision loss to Jessica Rose Clark in her last UFC bout in October of 2021.

“It is all part of the industry that I wanted to be in and it is a small price to pay to be a part of this,” said Pascual of the fight. “I do not know how many UFC fights and training camps I will have in my career. It is probably less than you think so I want to make the most of it. All these little things I am trying to enjoy.”

Mixed martial arts were the farthest from Ramona’s mind as a youngster growing up in Hong Kong.

“I wasn’t violent at all,” she shared of her youth. “I wasn’t like those who fought a lot when they were younger and they used MMA to focus and get some discipline in my life. I was very shy and timid and used martial arts to gain confidence and come out of my shell and to discover parts of myself that lay dormant.”

Mixed martial arts isn’t big in Hong Kong. While individual disciplines like jiu jitsu and Muay Thai are popular, that’s not the case for MMA.

“The support I get comes from friends and colleagues and those in the MMA scene,” she described of the smallness of the scene back home.

As for her parents?

She had to hide her getting into MMA until they had no choice but to support her.

They don’t watch because they get anxious. And at UFC 275, they will be in Hong Kong awaiting the results.

Pascual is the second MMA fighter from Hong after Sasha Palatnikov, who figured in three UFC matches from 2020-21 and went 1-2-0.

Ramona is the first female fighter of Filipino lineage to compete in the UFC.

“I am not just fighting for myself but also the people in Hong Kong and the Philippines,” she proudly said.

She currently totes a 6-3-0 record in mixed martial arts. In her debut on UFC Fight Night Makachev vs Green last February, Ramona lost via unanimous decision to Brazilian Josiane Nunes.

“I was disappointed in the loss,” recalled Ramona. “The fight was on short notice and I didn’t have a whole lot of time to prepare. And really, I was just thrilled to be there. I learned my lesson to focus on the fight and forget everything else. Now I have more time to prepare.”

With the benefit of a seven-week training camp, Ramona said she focused not only on improving her skills but her composure.

“It is a huge deal for UFC 275 to be held in Singapore. It is good for Asian MMA and there is a responsibility for me as an Asian fighter. It is also like coming home because as a youngster, I was often here in Singapore which is like home.”

“I have to change my sleep patterns to adjust. But at least I know what time I am fighting instead of waiting around for other fights to start and end. You have to be ready to go and perform at your best.”

UFC 275 will be shown live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well on as the TapGo streaming application.

--

Notes: Ramona’s family would always go back to the Philippines to celebrate Christmas. “It’s where I get to enjoy Filipino delicacies and ube ice cream which I love,” she said. “But even here in Hong Kong, it’s adobo all the time.”